P Brooks Cormier, three offensive linemen no longer on team
The Purdue roster continues to shift.
GoldandBlack.com has learned that junior Brooks Cormier, junior offensive linemen Will Bramel, senior Jimmy McKenna and sophomore guard Kyle Jornigan are no longer on the team.
Bramel and Jornigan are expected to move to medical redshirts as they deal with back issues. McKenna recently graduated and will move on.
