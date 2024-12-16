Three Purdue volleyball starters enter transfer portal

Two impact starters for Purdue volleyball this season are packing their bags, including an All-American from Lafayette.





Husker Illustrated's Lincoln Arneal reported Monday afternoon that sophomore outside hitter Chloe Chicoine and middle blocker Lourdès Myers, a sophomore and redshirt senior, respectively, had entered the transfer portal.







UPDATE:



Arneal has also reported that 2024 Midwest Region Player of the Year Eva Hudson will also be joining the portal.





In Chicoine Purdue loses a talented two-way player, an All-American as a freshman and possible repeat selection, and a hometown volleyball star. Chicoine played with head coach Dave Shondell's niece, Allie Shondell, at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette.





Chicoine originally committed to Penn State as the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2023, but flipped to Purdue after the Nittany Lions made a coaching change.





The sophomore outside hitter averaged over 3 kills and nearly two digs per set last season, the only one on the team to hit those numbers.





Hudson led the Big Ten in kills per set and was the Midwest Player of the Year. The loss alongside Chicoine is devestating as Purdue loses two of the best players in the conference.





Myers started all 34 matches for Purdue last season, contributing defense next to likely All-American Raven Colvin in the middle of the court for the Boilers.





Purdue lost 3-0 to Louisville in the Sweet Sixteen Thursday to conclude a 27-7 season overall, 16-4 in the Big Ten.

