Pair of SEC linebackers set for official visits to Purdue

A pair SEC linebackers are set to take official visits to Purdue this weekend, Boiler Upload has learned.
A pair SEC linebackers are set to take official visits to Purdue this weekend, Boiler Upload has learned.
A pair of former staffers for Barry Odom at Arkansas are officially setting their sights on West Lafayette.
Another addition to Barry Odom's coaching staff was announced by the program as Purdue hired Kelvin Green.
Boiler Upload offers three thoughts on Purdue hiring Josh Henson away from USC as offensive coordinator.
Purdue picks up first road victory of the season, snaps two-game skid against Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday.
The first holdover in terms of position coaches for Purdue will be running backs coach Lamar Conard.
A pair of former staffers for Barry Odom at Arkansas are officially setting their sights on West Lafayette.
Another addition to Barry Odom's coaching staff was announced by the program as Purdue hired Kelvin Green.
Boiler Upload offers three thoughts on Purdue hiring Josh Henson away from USC as offensive coordinator.