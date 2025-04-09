Purdue women's basketball to host three transfers for visits this weekend

Purdue women's basketball is set to host a trio of transfers for official visits this weekend, a source told Boiler Upload. As Boiler Upload reported last week, former Memphis guard Tanyuel Welch is expected to be in West Lafayette. Joining Welch is a pair of high major transfers, as well. According to a source, former Virginia forward Edessa Noyan and former Indiana guard Lexus Bergesser will both be taking official visits with the Boilermakers this weekend.

Bargesser spent three years with the Hoosiers before hitting the transfer portal this off-season. As a junior in 2024-24, the 5-foot-9 guard averaged 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Bargesser is a career 45% shooter, including a 31% mark from three-point range on 29 attempts. Her career-best year came as a sophomore in 2023-24, where she averaged 4.3 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 21 minutes per game, while shooting 49% from the field.

Welch was a breakout player for the Tigers this season as a redshirt sophomore. The Indianapolis native averaged 10.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 39% from the field and 45% from three-point range. All of those marks were career-highs for the 5-foot-10 guard.

Purdue has already added Northern Arizona Taylor Feldman via the transfer portal and welcomed back Madison Layden-Zay into the fold this off-season to help offset some of the departures in the backcourt. Wisconsin transfer Ronnie Porter and Arkansas transfer Kiki Smith are also slated for visits to West Lafayette as Katie Gearlds and company look to revamp the backcourt for the Boilermakers.

A new name surfaced in Purdue's transfer portal interests on Wednesday, with Edessa Noyan becoming a target for the Boilermakers. The former Virginia forward is coming off her best season at the college level, averaging 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 40% from the field and 32% from three-point range on 58 attempts.

Noyan could provide the Boilermakers with size at 6-foot-3, rebounding and a stretch four option to go along with the expected big rotation of Lana McCarthy, Kendall Puryear and incoming freshman Avery Gordon.

Purdue is looking to overhaul the roster after this season's 10-19 mark, and many options remain on the table for Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers.