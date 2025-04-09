Virginia transfer eyeing Purdue?

Matt Painter said he wanted to get more physical heading into the off season.





Elijah Saunders might be step two towards that goal, a physical, long wing/forward that's already played at two schools that are known for its strong, defensive play. Saunders career started at San Diego State before he transferred to Virginia for his third year last season.



Saunders is capable of playing the four or three, defending at the perimeter and against bigger bodies. He's a good rebounder with long arms and has shown an ability to knock down shots on the perimeter.



Jon Rothstein posted on Twitter today that Saunders was down to five schools: Texas Tech, Kansas State, Purdue, Grand Canyon, and Virginia.