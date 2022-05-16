Penn State DT Cole Brevard commits to Purdue

Cole Brevard is headed back home to Indiana.

The Penn State defensive tackle and product of Carmel High committed to Purdue Monday morning. The 6-3, 332-pound Brevard will have up to four years of eligibility.

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Brevard, played sparingly in his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, making a lone appearance in a win over Rutgers in 2021. Brevard most recently appeared in Penn State’s Blue-White spring game. He entered the portal in late-April.

It's believed Brevard also considered Duke, Arizona State and Miami (Ohio), among others.



Coming out of high school, Brevard chose Penn State over the likes of Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others. He enrolled at Penn State in January 2020.

Brevard will join a deep Boilermaker defensive line that will be anchored at tackle by projected starters Lawrence Johnson and Branson Deen. D-line coach Mark Hagen--a graduate of Carmel--also can deploy Prince Boyd, Damarjhe Lewis, Greg Hudgins, Mo Omonode, D.J. Washington, Sulaiman Kpaka and J.P. Deeter at tackle.

Brevard is the ninth transfer Jeff Brohm has landed since the end of the 2021 season, joining wideouts Tyrone Tracy (Iowa) and Elijah Canion (Auburn), LEO Scotty Humpich (Murray State), cornerbacks Reese Taylor (Indiana), Tee Denson (Kansas State) and Bryce Hampton (Adams State) and offensive linemen Sione Finau (Florida International) and Daniel Johnson (Kent State).