Ryan Browne has been a man in motion.

The quarterback prospect from Milford Academy (N.Y.) Prep is on his fourth school in four years. And, the peripatetic Browne will add a fifth school to his travel log when unpacks his bags at Purdue in January 2023 as an early enrollee.



“It has been an adventure,” he said.

Browne committed to the Boilermakers last week, becoming the 19th member of the 2023 class. Now, he hopes to one day carve a legacy at a school that is steeped in quarterback tradition.