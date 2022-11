Drew Timme versus Zach Edey. Kyle Filipowski versus Colin Castleton. The Phil Knight Legacy has a chance to host some of the best big men match-ups this season.



Bob Huggins and Matt Painter will square off early, and Duke continues to define themselves post Coach-K.



Some of the best coaches, players, and teams in the country prepare to go head to head in the early season tournament in Portland, Oregon over Thanksgiving weekend.



Here's all you need to know about all eight teams: