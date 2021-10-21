Photo of Greg Long pouring beer on his face caused Jeff Brohm to 'chuckle'

Everyone in America has seen the photo of Greg Long pouring beer over his face at Iowa last Saturday. At least it seems like everyone in America has, considering the social media buzz it created.



A fan had thrown a bottle of beer onto the field at Kinnick Stadium in the third quarter of Purdue's win at Iowa last week. That's when the Boilermaker offensive tackle picked it up and poured it over his face while wearing his helmet.

What did Jeff Brohm think of the photo?

"It's probably the same reaction you have," said Brohm after practice on Thursday. "Of course, I didn't see it (happen), but I probably had the same chuckle that you had when I saw that."

The picture quickly circulated Twitter in the aftermath of the Boilermakers' 24-7 win at No. 2 Iowa.

Just like that, Long went from anonymous right offensive tackle to Internet sensation.



"I know we didn't have it in a cooler ready for him to drink when he came on the sidelines," said Brohm. "So, I would assume it got thrown on the field. And what happened after that, I'm not for sure really."

Has Long--a super senior who transferred to Purdue in 2020 from UTEP--become the toast of the locker room, a hero to his peers?

"Well, we'll keep some of that behind closed doors," said Brohm, who thought the beer-pouring incident happened after the game. "But, you know, the picture on Twitter was worth 1,000 words."

Was Long the least-likely Boilermaker to do something like that?

"I wouldn't say the least likely," said Brohm. "Greg's a personality. He'll have little mood swings every now and then. But when he's in a great mood, he's a really pleasant, fun person to be around."

It's easy for Brohm and Purdue to laugh about the viral moment because Purdue won.

"Well, for sure it does," said Brohm. "Yes."

