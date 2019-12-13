Q: What's your over/under on the start date for Ross-Ade renovations?

BSpecial

A: Purdue A.D. Mike Bobinski told GoldandBlack.com last week after a Board of Trustees meeting to announce the naming of the Ross-Ade playing surface that renovation work could begin in two years. But remember: This is a fluid process and much will depend on how fund-raising efforts continue to go.

Q: Any insight on what Jeff Brohm is looking to add at quarterback? A grad transfer?

PurHack

A: Let's start with what we know about the position. Junior Aidan O'Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer will be back. Paul Piferi is slated to return as a redshirt freshman. Michael Alaimo is set to sign a letter-of-intent next Wednesday. An unknown: Will Elijah Sindelar be back for a sixth season of eligibility? I am leaning toward that being a doubtful. If Sindelar doesn't return, Purdue will have an absence of a true veteran presence. So, I wouldn't be shocked to see Brohm try to add a grad transfer who could compete for the job in 2020.

Q: Who are some of the freshmen that redshirted in 2019 that you could see having a big impact in 2020?

Bullwhip Griffith

A: There are many members of the Class of 2019 who redshirted who could help next fall. LB Khali Saunders, WRs TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice, RB Da'Joun Hewitt, S Marvin Grant, G Cam Craig and TEs Garrett Miller and Kyle Bilodeau lead the way. Saunders saw the most action of those players in 2019. Sheffield was primed to play a key spot in the slot before he got hurt. Grant also was ticketed to play before getting hurt. There will be plenty of reps available at tight end. Gonna be fun to see who emerges behind Payne Durham.



Q: Why have special teams regressed in the kick/punt return coverage game so much over past two years? Did we have too many injuries this year?

ArmourSquare

A: The coverage teams weren't that bad in 2019. Purdue was seventh in the Big Ten in punt coverage (5.9 ypr) and No. 7 in kickoff return coverage (19.7 ypr). To me, the issue to address on special teams is the return game. It's non-existent for a program that keeps adding speedy, athletic talent. Purdue was 11th in the Big Ten in punt returns (5.6 ypr) and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypr). Yes, Rondale Moore's injury took him out of the equation most of 2019. But there should be enough speedy talent on hand to field a viable alternative.



Do you think Jeff Brohm might hire an experienced and successful DC, or head coach from the FCS to be DC? Coaching at any college level is still coaching. In some ways, I think FCS guys are more attuned to having to do more with less.

Jfv2000

A: Look, there are good coaches at all levels of football. While X-ing and O-ing is great, along with fat playbooks, know this: The coach with the best players wins most of the time. Bottom line: Brohm will find a good DC. If I was making the hire, I would tab an experienced defensive coordinator. I just don't think Brohm can turn the defense over to a neophyte coordinator. The 2020 season is a big one for Brohm. Progress must be made. And a veteran DC would be best suited to straighten out the defense.

Is Tony Levine completely out of the picture for any future assignments as a Boiler football coach?

Cautiouslyoptomistic

A: Levine, of course, was Purude's ace special teams coach in 2017. He left after that season to devote time to his family, which owns and operates a Chick-fil-A in the Houston area. Levine has returned to WL on occasion to consult. But I doubt he would come back full-time. But, never say never, right? Levine--who was head coach at Houston--is great at what he does.





