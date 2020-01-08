You have questions. I have answers. Let’s jump into the mailbag!

Based on what you know about Bob Diaco’s past schemes: What returning defender will benefit most from his hire?

Bullwhip Griffith If healthy, 300-pound Lorenzo Neal could become a lynchpin at nose tackle in 3-4 alignments. He seems to be a perfect fit as a two-gap tackle who eats blocks and gets penetration. Derrick Barnes also could benefit, playing LB. He played linebacker his first two seasons on campus. He isn’t really big enough to be an end in a 3-4, but could slide back to the line in 4-3 sets.

A healthy Lorenzo Neal could be an ideal nose tackle in the 3-4. (Krockover Photography)

Do you foresee any position changes on either side of the ball?

1234FirstDown Perhaps some subtle changes, especially on defense with Bob Diaco coming in as coordinator. I think Jalen Graham could very well be an OLB in a 3-4—which has been the base alignment for Diaco over the years. I just think Graham might be best served to be a full-time LB. And maybe Derrick Barnes goes back to LB when Purdue is in 3-4 set.



Greg Hudgins: How do we project his role in Bob Diaco’s defense? He has the build, but does he have the burst to be an edge rusher? Or is he a guy that adds weight and get to 270 pounds to play end?

CoreBoiler The kid played vs. the highest-caliber competition in high school, and he was rated a four-star prospect. He is listed at 6-4, 226, so you’d think he’s project as an OLB in a 3-4. But if he beefs up—and he needs beefing—he could be an end.

Kyle Jornigan is a young lineman to watch. (Krockover Photography)

What is being done to improve the running game in 2020? Did any rising linemen in addition to Cam Craig show anything in practices that could be cause for optimism next season? I think Matt McCann briefly mentioned Kyle Jornigan in his Exit Interview. Roggespierre Yes, McCann did mention Jornigan. He is a 6-4, 320-pound force from Cardinal Mooney High in Ohio, the same school where the Stoops Brothers played. McCann says the kid can move. I think Jornigan figures in at guard. And you mentioned Craig. He looks like the best of the young linemen. At 6-5, 290, the guy is “put together” and was the lone true freshman o-lineman to play in 2019. The Dublin, Ohio, native saw extensive action vs. IU. Is his future at guard or tackle? Another to watch: 6-7, 300-pound Eric Miller. The redshirt freshman has the makings to be a big-time tackle with a chance to play on Sundays. I think the line will be better, along with the a running back unit led by King Doerue. And I can't wait to see freshman RB Tirek Murphy. That should give the run game some pop.



Would you be shocked if Purdue went into next season with the quarterbacks they have now on the roster and didn’t add a grad transfer? Hessm2

Yes, I would be surprised. Purdue is still recruiting prep dual-threat signal-caller Malik Hornsby. And, no doubt, the staff would like to add a veteran arm to the QB room. As it stands, the following quarterbacks will be on the 2020 roster: junior Aidan O’Connell, sophomore Jack Plummer, redshirt freshman Paul Piferi, true freshman Michael Alaimo. O’Connell and Plummer are works-in-progress. Is either the answer? Is either ready to be “the man”? Perhaps. But adding a grad transfer would inject competition and experience to the position.



Anyone you expect who didn’t play much last year that can make an impact of defense? Who do you think will handle kick and punt returns next year? ArmourSquare I wouldn’t be shocked if Cam Craig and Eric Miller earn starting spots on the line in 2020. And, no doubt, redshirt freshmen tight ends Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller will play expanded roles. Wideouts TJ Sheffield and Mershawn Rice could become key targets in a loaded receiving unit. On defense, I am watching end Dontay Hunter along with LB Khali Saunders. And S Marvin Grant should emerge after injury derailed him as a true freshman in 2019. As for the return game, Rondale Moore should be the man. And it would be fun to see incoming freshman speed demon Marcellus Moore get a look on kickoff returns.



If you were in charge of Diaco's defense, where would George Karlaftis play: end or OLB? Ptree06 I think Karlaftis will be an end all the time. Don’t see him ever playing standing up on a full-time basis, even when Purdue is in a 3-4. Karlaftis is an end. Period.

How will George Karlaftis fit in Bob Diaco's defense? (Krockover Photography)

How confident are you with Jack Plummer (when healthy) as Purdue’s No. 1 quarterback if no grad transfer comes to Purdue? Hessm2 I would be confident if Plummer ends up winning the job in 2020. The 6-5 Arizona native showed enough promise last season in relief of an injured Elijah Sindelar. He can extend plays with his feet and has a good enough arm. (Aidan O'Connell's is better. Heck, he may win the job--which I would be OK with, by the way.) And Plummer's work ethic is exceptional, and he's very smart. Not sure how much we'll see of Plummer this spring as he comes back from an ankle injury.



Speaking of Chauncey Hill, back in the day, did you prefer Pin Pan Alley or Pizza Keg for game playing? Rgskadberg Oh, this one is easy: Pin Pan Alley on a Friday night in the 1980s. Just me, a roll of quarters and Galaga.

