Let's dig right in to the most recent edition of my Pigskin-covered mail bag! Thanks for the questions.

Name a player on both sides of the ball that you think will have a breakout season? ButlerBoilers Offense: TE Payne Durham. There are a lot of catches at the tight end spot to be made with Brycen Hopkins gone. That provides Durham—a sophomore—with plenty of opportunity. The 6-5, 255-pound Georgian flashed potential last season when four of his nine catches went for TDs. Defense: S Marvin Grant. He was slated to play a role as a true freshman last year but was limited to three games after he hurt a shoulder and underwent surgery. The 6-2, 210-pound Detroit native is a big hitter who needs to get better in coverage.

Payne Durham has a big chance this spring to enhance his standing as the No. 1 tight end on the roster. (Krockover Photography)

What player on the roster needs to have a big spring or risks being buried on the depth chart? Bullwhip Griffith I am not sure if they will get buried if they fail to have a good spring, but now is the time for wideouts Mershawn Rice and TJ Sheffield to show their stuff. Each dealt with injury in 2019 as true freshmen. The talent being added at wideout is jaw-dropping, with players like Rondale Moore, David Bell, Milton Wright, Amad Anderson, Jr., and Jared Sparks already established. And the squad is welcoming freshmen Maliq Carr, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Collin Sullivan and Marcellus Moore. Carr and Yaseen will take part in spring drills. There are only so many reps to be had. And Rice and Sheffield need to show they are healthy and ready to step up. Do you think the roster churn is finished? boilerphan I do not. I think you’ll see some players leave the program at the end of the spring semester … and I think you’ll see some added via the grad transfer market. Heck, Purdue could add players all the way up to the start of training camp. For the incoming freshman who are not enrolling early, how much of the game plan or instruction is given to them? Workouts? Also, does the athletic dining hall eat Texas Straw Hat? SHERNI Not sure of specifics, but players are given playbooks to learn and workouts to follow. They must be motivated to work to their fullest on their own. The smarts ones do.

Ah, the old Texas Straw Hat! I can only hope the training table serves it. My mother worked in the kitchens at Cary Quad, Owen and Hillenbrand. So, I am very family with the Texas Straw Hat at its magical benefits! She would serve it to me at home at times … if I was lucky.

Thousands of Boilermakers were fueled by the iconic Texas Straw Hat served-up in Purdue dorms from McCutheon Hall to Cary Quad.

What's the latest on grad transfer offensive linemen?

Bluto71 We’re waiting … waiting … waiting …. Purdue had Colorado State grad transfer T.J. Storment for a nonosecond. Brian reported that UTEP OL Greg Long visited last weekend. Stanford’s Henry Hattis could be a target. Stay tuned. It’s believed Purdue would like at least one, probably two, grad transfer blockers. How many true freshmen do you expect to use a year of eligibility this year?

RRanney1 Jeff Brohm never has been shy about playing true freshmen. I could see WRs Maliq Carr and Abdur-Rahmaan Yassen, DT Bryce Austin, S Sanoussi Kane, KR/WR Marcellous Moore and RB Tirek Murphy all using a year of eligibility in 2020. Last season, WR David Bell, DE George Karlaftis, RB King Doerue, WR Milton Wright, DB Jalen Graham, P Brooks Cormier and DB Cam Allen all used a year of eligibility as true freshmen.

What’s your projected starting secondary at the start of spring ball? What corner or safety under the radar do you believe will shine in spring ball or show major growth? Nbe I am going with sophomore Cory Trice and junior Dedrick Mackey at corner with sophomore Cam Allen and redshirt freshman Marvin Grant at safety. I mentioned Grant earlier as a player on defense who I think could break out this spring. Keep an eye on incoming freshman Sanoussi Kane, who already is enrolled. He is a smart kid and motivated athlete who could impress and carve out a niche for himself in 2020. Kane could be a future captain.

WR Maliq Carr could be the most intriguing early enrollee to watch this spring. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)