Let's dig right in to the most recent edition of my Pigskin-covered mail bag! Thanks for the questions.
Name a player on both sides of the ball that you think will have a breakout season?
ButlerBoilers
Offense: TE Payne Durham. There are a lot of catches at the tight end spot to be made with Brycen Hopkins gone. That provides Durham—a sophomore—with plenty of opportunity. The 6-5, 255-pound Georgian flashed potential last season when four of his nine catches went for TDs.
Defense: S Marvin Grant. He was slated to play a role as a true freshman last year but was limited to three games after he hurt a shoulder and underwent surgery. The 6-2, 210-pound Detroit native is a big hitter who needs to get better in coverage.
What player on the roster needs to have a big spring or risks being buried on the depth chart?
Bullwhip Griffith
I am not sure if they will get buried if they fail to have a good spring, but now is the time for wideouts Mershawn Rice and TJ Sheffield to show their stuff. Each dealt with injury in 2019 as true freshmen. The talent being added at wideout is jaw-dropping, with players like Rondale Moore, David Bell, Milton Wright, Amad Anderson, Jr., and Jared Sparks already established. And the squad is welcoming freshmen Maliq Carr, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Collin Sullivan and Marcellus Moore. Carr and Yaseen will take part in spring drills. There are only so many reps to be had. And Rice and Sheffield need to show they are healthy and ready to step up.
Do you think the roster churn is finished?
boilerphan
I do not. I think you’ll see some players leave the program at the end of the spring semester … and I think you’ll see some added via the grad transfer market. Heck, Purdue could add players all the way up to the start of training camp.
For the incoming freshman who are not enrolling early, how much of the game plan or instruction is given to them? Workouts? Also, does the athletic dining hall eat Texas Straw Hat?
SHERNI
Not sure of specifics, but players are given playbooks to learn and workouts to follow. They must be motivated to work to their fullest on their own. The smarts ones do.
Ah, the old Texas Straw Hat! I can only hope the training table serves it. My mother worked in the kitchens at Cary Quad, Owen and Hillenbrand. So, I am very family with the Texas Straw Hat at its magical benefits! She would serve it to me at home at times … if I was lucky.
What's the latest on grad transfer offensive linemen?
Bluto71
We’re waiting … waiting … waiting …. Purdue had Colorado State grad transfer T.J. Storment for a nonosecond. Brian reported that UTEP OL Greg Long visited last weekend. Stanford’s Henry Hattis could be a target. Stay tuned. It’s believed Purdue would like at least one, probably two, grad transfer blockers.
How many true freshmen do you expect to use a year of eligibility this year?
RRanney1
Jeff Brohm never has been shy about playing true freshmen. I could see WRs Maliq Carr and Abdur-Rahmaan Yassen, DT Bryce Austin, S Sanoussi Kane, KR/WR Marcellous Moore and RB Tirek Murphy all using a year of eligibility in 2020. Last season, WR David Bell, DE George Karlaftis, RB King Doerue, WR Milton Wright, DB Jalen Graham, P Brooks Cormier and DB Cam Allen all used a year of eligibility as true freshmen.
What’s your projected starting secondary at the start of spring ball? What corner or safety under the radar do you believe will shine in spring ball or show major growth?
Nbe
I am going with sophomore Cory Trice and junior Dedrick Mackey at corner with sophomore Cam Allen and redshirt freshman Marvin Grant at safety. I mentioned Grant earlier as a player on defense who I think could break out this spring. Keep an eye on incoming freshman Sanoussi Kane, who already is enrolled. He is a smart kid and motivated athlete who could impress and carve out a niche for himself in 2020. Kane could be a future captain.
What freshmen are you excited to watch during spring ball?
Hessm2
There are seven enrolled early: WRs Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Maliq Carr and Marcellus Moore; OLs Josh Kaltenberger and Gus Hartwig; ATH Anthony Romphf; S Sanoussi Kane. Plus, JC LB DaMarcus Mitchell and CB Geovante Howard are here. The speedy Moore is focusing on track this spring. I am eager to see Carr. The 6-5, 215-pounder from Michigan is one of the most intriguing members of Purdue’s 2020 class. The four-star prospect is a freaky athlete—he wants to play hoops, too—whose size is rare for the position at Purdue.
Are any of the following players expected to contribute this year?
Roggespierre
DB Jordan Rucker RS Soph.
LB/DB Elijah Ball RS Soph.
WR Kory Taylor RS Soph.
DE Robert McWilliams RS Soph.
DE/TE Jack Cravaack RS Soph.
DL Jeff Marks RS Soph.
DL Willie Lane RS Soph.
DL KJ Stokes RS Soph.
OL Jimmy McKenna RS Soph.
I think all of the above still have something to prove and need to have a sense of urgency this spring if they want to carve out a niche in 2020. With a new coordinator on defense in Bob Diaco and a new d-line coach in Terrance Jamison, perhaps the players on that side of the ball have a chance to earn a role with everyone presumably working with a clean slate. Just a guess. Bottom line: Never count out anyone.
What's the story with redshirt freshman quarterback Paul Piferi? Can he be our third-string QB in 2020?
Boilerroadrunner
Purdue's top two signal-callers entering 2020 are sophomore Jack Plummer and junior Aidan O'Connell. Plummer is coming off an ankle injury. How much will he do in the spring? True freshman Michael Alaimo arrives this summer. And, there's Piferi. If no quarterback is added via the grad transfer market, then Piferi figures to be the No. 3 man. But Jeff Brohm has made it known he's shopping for veteran help. If added, that would bump down Piferi, who remains a work-in-progress.
