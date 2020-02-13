You have questions. We have answers in our pigskin-covered mail bag. Let's go!

Any idea why we are having no luck adding either offensive line or quarterback grad transfers? It would seem that in both cases, we would be an attractive destination from football and academic perspectives.

piadef I am not surprised by the lack of success to add a grad transfer signal-caller. Purdue has two proven options coming back in junior Aidan O’Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer. That’s likely enough competition to scare-off prospective quarterback transfers. The inability to secure one offensive line grad transfer so far is a bit more perplexing. Yes, the Boilermakers have some good young talent primed to emerge up front. But there is only one established starter: LT Grant Hermanns. After that, the other four spots seemingly are open. A proven commodity at grad transfer likely would have a good path to starting in 2020 for Purdue. It still may happen. Be patient. Purdue has had a nice track record with grad transfer linemen under Jeff Brohm: David Steinmetz, Shane Evans, Dennis Edwards.

What do you expect from the defense this year under the new coaches? Will it be better than last year?

BoilerN This will be one of the most watched parts of the team in the spring. New coordinator Bob Diaco has favored a 3-4 alignment during his career. But he also has used a 4-3 configuration generously. I think he will use the spring to evaluate his personnel—and then decide what type of defense to deploy most often. I don’t think Diaco will pound a round peg into a square hole.

Will the defense be better in 2020? I hope so. There is a lot of room for improvement on a unit that was ravaged by injury in 2019 and finished 13th in the Big Ten in total defense (436.3 ypg). The line could be good—and any time the front has some teeth, a defense has a chance for success. New line coach Terrance Jamison will bring some youthful energy and new ideas to the group.

Story continues below photo



Sophomore tackle Eric Miller is one to watch along the offensive line. (Krockover Photography)

If possible, share your two-deep on the offensive line. BoilwemMakerBear I recently did a projected two-deep on the site. Here is how I had the offensive line: LT Grant Hermanns, Dave Monnot LG Cam Craig, Mark Stickford C Will Bramel, Sam Garvin RG Viktor Beach, DJ Washington RT Eric Miller, Will Bramel The only sure thing: Hermanns at left tackle. After that? There is a lot to sort out. The interior is very intriguing, especially center. Will Beach be healthy? Or could he be moved to a guard slot? I am excited about redshirt freshman guard Cam Craig and sophomore tackle Eric Miller. I think both could be cuts-above. The big wild card: grad transfers. Purdue has been trying to add one. So far, no luck. Stay tuned. Who are our top passers? Itchy87 OK, I will give you my top four: George Karlaftis Derrick Barnes Anthony Watts Brandon Deen Karlaftis is Purdue's top rusher since Ryan Kerrigan terrorized quarterbacks from 2007-2010 in West Lafayette. Karlaftis had 7.5 sacks (11th in the Big Ten) and 17.0 TFLs (3rd) in 2019. There will be few more formidable pass rushers in the Big Ten in 2020.

Story continues below photo



No doubt, Freshman All-American George Karlaftis is Purdue's No. 1 pass rusher. (Krockover Photography)