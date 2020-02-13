Pigskin-covered mail bag
Any idea why we are having no luck adding either offensive line or quarterback grad transfers? It would seem that in both cases, we would be an attractive destination from football and academic perspectives.
piadef
I am not surprised by the lack of success to add a grad transfer signal-caller. Purdue has two proven options coming back in junior Aidan O’Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer. That’s likely enough competition to scare-off prospective quarterback transfers. The inability to secure one offensive line grad transfer so far is a bit more perplexing. Yes, the Boilermakers have some good young talent primed to emerge up front. But there is only one established starter: LT Grant Hermanns. After that, the other four spots seemingly are open. A proven commodity at grad transfer likely would have a good path to starting in 2020 for Purdue. It still may happen. Be patient. Purdue has had a nice track record with grad transfer linemen under Jeff Brohm: David Steinmetz, Shane Evans, Dennis Edwards.
What do you expect from the defense this year under the new coaches? Will it be better than last year?
BoilerN
This will be one of the most watched parts of the team in the spring. New coordinator Bob Diaco has favored a 3-4 alignment during his career. But he also has used a 4-3 configuration generously. I think he will use the spring to evaluate his personnel—and then decide what type of defense to deploy most often. I don’t think Diaco will pound a round peg into a square hole.
Will the defense be better in 2020? I hope so. There is a lot of room for improvement on a unit that was ravaged by injury in 2019 and finished 13th in the Big Ten in total defense (436.3 ypg). The line could be good—and any time the front has some teeth, a defense has a chance for success. New line coach Terrance Jamison will bring some youthful energy and new ideas to the group.
If possible, share your two-deep on the offensive line.
BoilwemMakerBear
I recently did a projected two-deep on the site. Here is how I had the offensive line:
LT Grant Hermanns, Dave Monnot
LG Cam Craig, Mark Stickford
C Will Bramel, Sam Garvin
RG Viktor Beach, DJ Washington
RT Eric Miller, Will Bramel
The only sure thing: Hermanns at left tackle. After that? There is a lot to sort out. The interior is very intriguing, especially center. Will Beach be healthy? Or could he be moved to a guard slot? I am excited about redshirt freshman guard Cam Craig and sophomore tackle Eric Miller. I think both could be cuts-above. The big wild card: grad transfers. Purdue has been trying to add one. So far, no luck. Stay tuned.
Who are our top passers?
Itchy87
OK, I will give you my top four:
George Karlaftis
Derrick Barnes
Anthony Watts
Brandon Deen
Karlaftis is Purdue's top rusher since Ryan Kerrigan terrorized quarterbacks from 2007-2010 in West Lafayette. Karlaftis had 7.5 sacks (11th in the Big Ten) and 17.0 TFLs (3rd) in 2019. There will be few more formidable pass rushers in the Big Ten in 2020.
Any update or "gut feeling" on if Yanni Karlaftis is coming to Purdue? When might he decide?
PurHack
My “gut” tells me the West Lafayette High School Class of 2021 prospect will end up at Purdue. I just think the pull to stay home and play with brother George (at least one year) in front of his family will be too much to resist. Yanni likely will start from Day One—like George—and be given the star treatment, too. No idea when he will decide. But, in the end, I think you'll see Yanni Karalftis in Gold and Black, maybe this time next year for spring football.
If you had to go with your gut today, who is our Week 1 starter at quarterback?
BoilerMakerBear
I think it will be sophomore Jack Plummer. He is a smart kid, hard-working and has a nice arm. Plus, Plummer can extend plays with his feet. But he needs to work on accuracy and pocket presence. He also lacks a big arm. Still, Plummer can make all of the throws.
What do you think is an appropriate expectation for next season? Is making a bowl game a success? Should fans expect more? Less?
HartPU
This will be Year Four of the Jeff Brohm era. He is coming off a 4-8 season after taking Purdue to bowls each of his first two seasons. The roster is now populated with players that Brohm recruited. He has made some radical changes to his staff for 2020. What am I trying to say? Making a bowl game is a must this season. But would going 6-6 be OK? Perhaps. It would depend on who Purdue beats during the season—and the overall tenor of the campaign. Better yet, I think a 7-5 regular-season mark would suffice. And capping it with a bowl win would be ideal. But challenges loom for the Boilermakers, not the least of which is one of the most daunting schedules in the Big Ten. Opening at Nebraska, then coming home to play Memphis and Air Force is daunting.
Based off what you've seen from last season, which players appear primed to assume the role of team captain this year?
Ossim
I think you'll see fifth-year seniors Grant Hermanns and Lorenzo Neal be captains. Each was last season. I wouldn't be shocked if junior Rondale Moore is a captain. Others who likely have a chance are seniors Derrick Barnes and Simeon Smiley. Sophomore Jack Plummer and junior Zander Horvath also would seem to be possibilities.
Which non-Rondale Moore four-star receiver most reminds you of Rondale Moore?
JHetfield99
Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen and Maliq Carr are both four-star wideouts already on campus. Hard to tell who could be better. I haven't seen either in action. But the wideout who intrigues me the most is Marcellus Moore. He is a three-star recruit but could be much better than that. Why? Moore has drag-strip speed. The 5-8, 165-pound Moore is one of the fastest players in the nation. He already is on campus and is focusing on track for now. And he's turning heads, too. Moore could be dynamic in the return game, working in the slot and basically anywhere the staff can get him the ball in space.
