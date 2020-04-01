Your Purdue football questions answered right here!



Assuming there is a season, how much will Purdue's returning starters help them considering every team will lose practice time? JordanJones574 Purdue welcomes back most of its key players from 2019, so that will help the program. Having a squad that’s populated with veterans should lessen the blow of losing almost half of spring practice for the Boilermakers. Still, Purdue should feel fortunate that it got in eight of its 15 spring practices. Most teams were just starting when organized team activities got scrubbed in mid-March. When (if?) teams resume activities, most think there could be extended mini-camp-type practices as a lead-in to training camp to compensate for lost spring work. Stay tuned.

What is your prediction for the Big Ten West? Ehuffma1 I am writing the Big Ten preview for Lindy’s again this year. And here is an early look on how I am thinking of stacking the Big Ten West: 1. Wisconsin 2. Minnesota 3. Iowa 4. Purdue 5. Nebraska 6. Illinois 7. Northwestern It is still early, but it's diffcult to go against Big Ten West kingpin Wisconsin. But, Minnesota could win the West, as P.J. Fleck has a veteran team and lots of mojo. Yes, Iowa will have a new QB, but it will be rugged in the ground game. And, Iowa is Iowa, right? Let's call 2020 a huge season for Scott Frost and Jeff Brohm, OK? Their opener in Lincoln is gonna be epic.

Who is Purdue going to take over as strength and conditioning coach now that Justin Lovett left? Also, who will be the new assistant AD Jason Butikofer leaving for Washington? SDBoiler1 I have NO idea whom Purdue will hire to replace Justin Lovett, who left for a similar position with the Los Angeles Rams. Purdue still has three of Lovett’s staffers: Domenic Reno, Dennis Love and Keith Swift. Perhaps one of them will get promoted. I have no idea what direction Purdue will go to replace Butikofer. One thing to keep in mind: I think Purdue may have a hiring freeze right now given these uncertain times. Story continues below photo



Senior analyst Neil Callaway will be an asset to the offensive line's development. (Krockover Photography)

Last year, we saw some potential in the offensive linemen, but they just weren't strong enough. How bad do you think this shortened spring football session could impact our young linemen's physical development? Hood3428 Well, it’s not ideal. The o-line is perhaps the most scrutinized area on the team. There is a reason why Jeff Brohm hired Neil Callaway as a senior analyst. He is a wily vet who has years of experience coaching the line. Callaway will work with Dale Williams. The unit has a chance to be solid, but it’s still relatively young which is why the staff wants to add a grad transfer. The only key senior is Grant Hermanns, who is slated to start at left tackle. Otherwise, Purdue probably will start a redshirt freshman at left guard (Cam Craig), a junior walk-on at center (Sam Garvin), a junior at right guard (Mark Stickford) and a sophomore at right tackle (Will Bramel). Will the COVID-19 pandemic delay the Ross-Ade Stadium renovation plans? BuckeyeBoiler Yes, the ambitious $100 million renovation is on indefinite hold for now. Brian Neubert spoke to Purdue AD Mike Bobinski regarding the project recently. Here is what Bobinski said:"Everything else (beside the video board) at this moment in time that we've anticipated is currently put in sort of a hiatus status. We put the planning for the further Ross-Ade project on hold right now because we can't even gather to talk about it." As mentioned, the new video board and the South end zone renovation that comes with it will go on as planned. That part of the project is paid for, on schedule and will go on as long as crews are permitted to work on it, Bobinski said. Story continues below photo



Memphis' Brady White will be one of the best quarterbacks Purdue plays in 2020. (USA Today)