Pigskin-covered mail bag
Your Purdue football questions answered right here!
Assuming there is a season, how much will Purdue's returning starters help them considering every team will lose practice time?
JordanJones574
Purdue welcomes back most of its key players from 2019, so that will help the program. Having a squad that’s populated with veterans should lessen the blow of losing almost half of spring practice for the Boilermakers. Still, Purdue should feel fortunate that it got in eight of its 15 spring practices. Most teams were just starting when organized team activities got scrubbed in mid-March. When (if?) teams resume activities, most think there could be extended mini-camp-type practices as a lead-in to training camp to compensate for lost spring work. Stay tuned.
What is your prediction for the Big Ten West?
Ehuffma1
I am writing the Big Ten preview for Lindy’s again this year. And here is an early look on how I am thinking of stacking the Big Ten West:
1. Wisconsin
2. Minnesota
3. Iowa
4. Purdue
5. Nebraska
6. Illinois
7. Northwestern
It is still early, but it's diffcult to go against Big Ten West kingpin Wisconsin. But, Minnesota could win the West, as P.J. Fleck has a veteran team and lots of mojo. Yes, Iowa will have a new QB, but it will be rugged in the ground game. And, Iowa is Iowa, right? Let's call 2020 a huge season for Scott Frost and Jeff Brohm, OK? Their opener in Lincoln is gonna be epic.
Who is Purdue going to take over as strength and conditioning coach now that Justin Lovett left? Also, who will be the new assistant AD Jason Butikofer leaving for Washington?
SDBoiler1
I have NO idea whom Purdue will hire to replace Justin Lovett, who left for a similar position with the Los Angeles Rams. Purdue still has three of Lovett’s staffers: Domenic Reno, Dennis Love and Keith Swift. Perhaps one of them will get promoted. I have no idea what direction Purdue will go to replace Butikofer. One thing to keep in mind: I think Purdue may have a hiring freeze right now given these uncertain times.
Story continues below photo
Last year, we saw some potential in the offensive linemen, but they just weren't strong enough. How bad do you think this shortened spring football session could impact our young linemen's physical development?
Hood3428
Well, it’s not ideal. The o-line is perhaps the most scrutinized area on the team. There is a reason why Jeff Brohm hired Neil Callaway as a senior analyst. He is a wily vet who has years of experience coaching the line. Callaway will work with Dale Williams. The unit has a chance to be solid, but it’s still relatively young which is why the staff wants to add a grad transfer. The only key senior is Grant Hermanns, who is slated to start at left tackle. Otherwise, Purdue probably will start a redshirt freshman at left guard (Cam Craig), a junior walk-on at center (Sam Garvin), a junior at right guard (Mark Stickford) and a sophomore at right tackle (Will Bramel).
Will the COVID-19 pandemic delay the Ross-Ade Stadium renovation plans?
BuckeyeBoiler
Yes, the ambitious $100 million renovation is on indefinite hold for now. Brian Neubert spoke to Purdue AD Mike Bobinski regarding the project recently. Here is what Bobinski said:"Everything else (beside the video board) at this moment in time that we've anticipated is currently put in sort of a hiatus status. We put the planning for the further Ross-Ade project on hold right now because we can't even gather to talk about it."
As mentioned, the new video board and the South end zone renovation that comes with it will go on as planned. That part of the project is paid for, on schedule and will go on as long as crews are permitted to work on it, Bobinski said.
Story continues below photo
What can we expect from our three non-conference foes: Memphis, Air Force and Boston College.
Doubleyous
Lemme just say this: Few—if any—schools will play a more ambitious non-conference schedule than Purdue in 2020. It is crazy. Memphis finished 12-2, won the American Athletic Conference and played Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. Air Force went 11-2 and beat Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl to finish with eight victories in a row. Boston College went 6-7 and played in the Birmingham Bowl. In its way-early preseason Top 25, SI.com has Memphis ranked No. 17 even though head coach Mike Norvell left to coach Florida State and promoted assistant head coach/offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield. Playing Air Force and its triple-option offense is never a treat. Troy Calhoun is a very good coach. Like Memphis, BC has a new coach in Jeff Hafley, who was Ohio State’s co-DC. Unlike the Memphis and Air Force games, the BC game is on the road—always dicey. The Boilers never have played at BC, which lost 30-13 in West Lafayette in 2018.
In your mind, who will be Purdue's starting quarterback for the opener at Nebraska?
BoilerMakerBear
I like both junior Aidan O’Connell and sophomore Jack Plummer. I think Plummer, who is coming off an ankle injury and was looking good this spring, will be the guy under center when Purdue opens at Nebraska. But I like O’Connell a little bit more. He has a presence about him and showed calm and confidence when he started the last three games of 2019. The fact he orchestrated two game-winning drives (Nebraska and Northwestern) also was impressive. I like how O’Connell throws the ball, too. But know this: I wouldn't be shocked if Purdue played both in Lincoln and see who emerges. Jeff Brohm hasn't been afraid of using two signal-callers in the past. And Plummer and O'Connell appear to be pretty equal.
Has the Big Ten addressed coaches doing virtual instruction? I saw that the SEC OK'd it.
RRanney1
Yes, the Big Ten is allowing virtual meetings and film—just like the SEC, Pac-12 and Big 12. Meetings are fine (e.g., a coach watching film with a WR). But no physical instruction (e.g., a WR running routes while a coach watches via FaceTime). So, the difference is physical activities.
Physical athletics activities on campus require a CPR certified staff member and AED device near by. Purdue can’t provide these things with a virtual physical workout led by a coach.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.