Will we have a season? How do the linebackers look? When do the newcomers arrive in West Lafayette? Questions abound in this week's mail bag. Let’s go! What’s the pass rush look like this year with Derrick Barnes moving back to linebacker from end? Who do you expect to be productive besides George Karlaftis? Will Bob Diaco bring pressure often? ehuffma1 Lots of good questions. Yes, no doubt, Big George will be a force off the edge after his freshman All-American season. Branson Deen needs to take the proverbial next step at the end spot opposite Karlaftis. Deen lacks size but is quick and explosive. Maybe 6-4, 230-pound incoming freshman Greg Hudgins can assume a situational pass-rushing role. He has a glossy resume. Purdue also needs to push the pocket from the interior. On that note, I expect massive nose man Lorenzo Neal to be a factor—he has to be after missing 2019 following knee surgery. As for Diaco bringing pressure … like any coordinator, he will pick his spots and come at offenses from unique angles. It’s all about keeping quarterbacks guessing. What position group are you most worried about? The linebackers are young and going into a new scheme, but the o-line is also mostly unproven.

Valtore101 If you were to pick the units on each side of the ball--offensive line and linebacker--that are most worrisome, those would be it. The move to a base 3-4 scheme obviously will require more linebackers. The top unit in the spring appeared to be Jalen Graham (DOG) and DaMarcus Mitchell (CAT) on the outside with Jaylan Alexander and Derrick Barnes inside. Elijah Ball and Dontay Hunter figure in on the outside, with Semisi Fakasiieiki, Jacob Wahlberg and Khali Saunders inside. I like the No. 1 unit. Graham is a former safety who can play in space at the DOG (wide side of the field) spot. At 260 pounds, Mitchell is perfect to anchor at the CAT spot (short side of the field). Alexander and Barnes are vets inside. Depth? Other than Fakasiieiki, it’s largely untested. The o-line has a lot of bodies and potential. Left tackle Grant Hermanns is a sure thing. After that? Look for UTEP grad transfer Greg Long to be the right tackle. Sam Garvin is the likely center with the guards probably being Cam Craig and Mark Stickford. Not bad. But, they have a lot to prove as a unit. And depth needs to be developed, too. Make no mistake about it: This unit holds the key to success for the season. Mail bag continues below photo



Former safety Jalen Graham looks like a nice fit at the "DOG" outside linebacker spot. (Krockover Photography)

If Purdue plays football this fall with no fans in the stadium, what kind of a financial hit would the athletic department take? Is Purdue in a better or worse situation than other schools? BSpecial According to GoldandBlack.com publisher Alan Karpick, Purdue would lose out on roughly 20 percent of its athletics budget (about $20 million). That's a huge hit. Not sure how that would compare to other Big Ten schools, but the financial hits are relative. Schools like Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State would stand to lose more than Purdue if there are no fans, but they have bigger budgets and more sports to support than Purdue. Bottom line: TV money--which schools still would get if games are played even with no fans--is better than no money. But missing out on game-day revenue would be painful for Purdue. Are we gonna have a season? PurHack Ah, the $64 million question. There are a lot of opinions out there. I think we will have a season--if spread of the virus can be controlled and safety ensured. There is too much on the line financially for these athletic departments. They all need that football money stuffed in their coffers. Obviously, the only thing that will prevent a season of some sort taking place will be a big surge in the pandemic. Now, how will the 2020 season look? That’s the conundrum. Will there be fans in the stands? Will each school play 12 games? Will there be only conference games? Playing the season as scheduled would be ideal, but I think we may see a truncated schedule that includes just conference games. When will the newcomers be on campus in June? Piadef The date that the incoming freshmen are believed to be arriving is June 3. What happens after that? Who knows? Earlier this spring in accordance with a Big Ten mandate, Purdue suspended all organized team activities until June 1, 2020. Will that restriction be lifted? Until it is, players have to work out away from the school facilities. Not ideal. Mail bag continues below photo

Purdue has a weapon in senior kicker J.D. Dellinger. (Krockover Photography)

How do our specialists look? LoreofRob Purdue will have one of the best kickers in the Big Ten in senior J.D. Dellinger, who did a good job improving leg strength. He earned consensus All-Big Ten honors in 2019 after drilling 13-of-16 field-goal attempts with a long of 53 yards. He also hit a last-second game-winner at Northwestern. Dellinger was effective on kickoffs, too, posting 40 touchbacks on 59 kickoffs. The punting has something to prove as Brooks Cormier and Zac Collins split duties in 2019. Each needs more consistency. Will the return game have more oomph? It needs a boost. The Boilermakers finished 11th in the Big Ten in punt returns (5.6 ypc) in 2019 and last in kickoff returns (15.8 ypc). Purdue last ran back a punt for a TD in 2009 (Aaron Valentin) and a kickoff in 2013 (Akeem Hunt). The arrival of Marty Biagi from North Texas to run special teams looks promising. He enjoyed success in the return game while running North Texas’ special teams the last three seasons. And he’ll have one of the nation’s most deadly weapons at his disposal in junior Rondale Moore, who will be healthy after being limited to four games in 2019 by a hamstring injury. Another player to watch: diminutive true freshman Marcellus Moore. He purportedly has Olympic-caliber speed.

The coverage teams were OK in 2019. Purdue was No. 7 in the Big Ten covering punts (8.3 ypr) and No. 6 covering kickoffs (19.7 ypr). What combined numbers do WRs Rondale Moore and David Bell put up this year? JHetfield99 Lemme channel my inner-Jimmy The Greek: I will say the Boilermaker dynamic duo will combine for 157 catches for 1,629 yards and 18 TDs. Clip and save. Mail bag continues below photo



Rondale Moore will team with David Bell to form a dynamic WR duo. Look out, America! (Krockover Photography)