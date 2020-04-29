You have questions. I have answers in my mail bag. Let's go, America!

What shakeups in the schedule do you see if the season is pushed to the spring? Could you see mid-week games for TV spots if “competing” with hoops?

ButlerBoilers

I have seen the proposals to push the season to winter/spring. But I just don’t see the plausibility of that. The “2020” season would end halfway through 2021—and just months before the 2021 season was supposed to start. Just too much football in too short of a period of time.

I think the powers that be will find a way to play this fall—probably without fans. There is too much money—and too much a stake at this athletic departments—not to have a season of some sort. Any amount of games is better than nothing. How will it look? Maybe Big Ten schools play just conference games. Maybe Big Ten schools play just regional foes, not worrying about league affiliation—just play other schools in close proximity via a bus. Will there be bowls? A playoff? If I had to guess, the bowls may get sacrificed but the playoff is kept. Gotta have an overall champ, right? The world can live a year with crowning a champ of the Independence Bowl. Stay tuned. This is gonna be fascinating. Don’t expect any decisions to be made until June or July.

Is the new o-line grad transfer Greg Long a starter or reserve?

Nat100

I don’t think the offensive lineman from UTEP is coming to Purdue be a reserve. Grad transfers are looking for places where they can not only play … but start … now. No doubt, Long sees opportunity at Purdue. Aside from fifth-year senior left tackle Grant Hermanns, there is plenty of uncertainly along the Boilermaker front. Long is a tackle by trade, so he may have his eyes on being the No. 1 right tackle. Sophomore Will Bramel projects as the starter at that spot. Could Long take it? Whatever happens, Long’s arrival will increase competition for a unit that has a lot to prove in 2020.

