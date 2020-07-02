Purdue’s schedule is filled with many challenging games, beginning with the opener at Nebraska. The Huskers are a team like Purdue, eager to put recent struggles in the rear-view mirror. But that’s on obvious challenging game. The visit from Northwestern on Halloween may look innocuous, but it is dangerous. Yes, the Wildcats finished last in the Big Ten West in 2019 (3-9 overall/1-8 Big Ten). Their offense was putrid, ranking 126th out of 130 FBS schools in scoring (16.3 ppg). But don’t forget: NU won the Big Ten West the year before. There is still plenty of talent in Evanston for Pat Fitzgerald. And he has a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bajakian who came from Boston College and will work with Indiana grad transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey. This will be a tougher game than many may think. And know this: NU has won four in a row--and five of six--in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue's last victory vs. the Wildcats in West Lafayette? You have to go back to 2007, when Joe Tiller was coach.

Do you think we’ll even have a season?

This is the great unknown. The schools are all preparing according to plan as if it's all systems go. They have to. Players are going through voluntary workouts as we speak. Soon, mandatory workouts will commence. Those will be followed by an extended training camp. It all sounds well and good. But it seems like it’s gonna be very difficult for players to avoid becoming infected with COVID-19. Football is a sport that involves so much contact, so many players and players in close proximity … how do you avoid it with players being on top of each other often? And what happens if a team has a raft of infections that puts a big dent in its roster? The questions go on and on. I think college football should just play league games and limit the number to 10. Just try to get some semblance of a season played. Don’t gamble by extending it. Bottom line: Get through 2020.





Which offensive lineman who redshirted in 2019 do you think will make the biggest impact this season?

Perhaps no young lineman elicits more excitement than redshirt freshman Cam Craig. He was the only true freshman o-lineman to play in 2019, taking part in 72 snaps vs. Indiana in the finale. At 6-5, 290, Craig looks the part. He’s ready. Pencil him in likely to start at one guard slot in 2020. The other redshirt freshmen o-linemen are G/C Spencer Holstege, T Dave Monnot and Kyle Jornigan. Keep an eye on Holstege.





How big is it for players to be able to play four games and still redshirt? It has to amp up the prep game when you can honestly tell every player on the team to be ready because they could be put in.

It is huge. But I don’t think Jeff Brohm was a big fan of the change at first. Not because he didn’t like to give freshmen the chance to play, but because now all programs can offer the opportunity. Before, the chance for freshmen to see the field at blue-blood programs was slim. At Purdue, selling early playing time was legit. Now, that edge is negated by the fact all schools can let every freshman play in a least four games and not lose a year of eligibility. Last year, a raft of true freshmen for Purdue “dipped their toe” into action while still redshirting. The only Class of 2019 players who used a year of eligibility were George Karlaftis, Milton Wright, Jalen Graham, Cam Allen, David Bell, King Doerue and Brooks Cormier.





Will Purdue be able to run the ball effectively this year?

That's the $64,000 question, right? The ground game has to improve. It was abysmal last year. Maybe the arrival of senior analyst Neil Callaway will help--at least that's the hope. He has years of experience coaching lines.

Slowly but surely, Purdue has added talent up front for line coach Dale Williams, but it takes time to develop and mature. The 2020 unit could be Williams’ best yet since arriving in West Lafayette with Jeff Brohm in 2017. But there’s still a lot to prove for an offense that finished last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg).

How anemic was the run game last season? Purdue averaged a meager 2.9 yards per tote and managed nine rushing TDs. Both totals ranked last in the Big Ten. And then there is this: Purdue rushed for only 999 yards in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612).





If Greg Long doesn’t make it in, who do you think starts at right tackle?

First of all, there is no reason to think that the UTEP grad transfer won't be on campus. He is expected. But if for some reason Long never makes it, I think Purdue would turn to sophomore Will Bramel. He made nine starts in 2019 as a redshirt freshman at the spot. He also made a start at right guard. Bramel had some growing pains, but he showed promise, too. At the least, you have to figure he’ll claim a starting spot somewhere up front.





Which quarterback is gonna throw the ball the most times this season?

When push comes to shove, I think it will be sophomore Jack Plummer. He showed last year he can run the offense, playing in seven games and making six starts while completing 144-of-241 passes for 1,603 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year. And he has rebounded from the broken ankle that sidelined him in 2019. Plummer has the athletic ability to run the offense that Jeff Brohm likes, as Purdue seems to be trending toward wanting dual-threat signal-callers. Plummer also can throw vertically, a must for any Brohm signal-caller.

