You have questions, I have answers in the latest mail bag. Let’s go! Where would you rank Purdue in the Big Ten West? Gcb12 Those college football magazines soon will be hitting the shelves of your local Piggly Wiggly. And the predictions will be plentiful. I think most of the magazines will have Wisconsin winning the West. Minnesota also could be the pick. Then, I think you’ll see Iowa slotted third. This is where things get interesting. You could make a case for Purdue or Nebraska to finish fourth or fifth. Then there is Northwestern, which went from first in 2018 to last in 2019. No team is more difficult to peg. As for seventh place, let’s go with Illinois. Yes, the Fighting Illini are coming off a bowl. Still, Illinois slumped to finish 2019, losing its final three games. Do you think Purdue will primarily play a four-wide set, or with a tight end? Toast I think it will depend on down-and-distance … as well as matchups. But for the most part, I think Purdue will play with three receivers and a tight end. Jeff Brohm likes to use the tight end. Yes, Brycen Hopkins is gone. But Purdue has some good tight ends in sophomore Payne Durham and redshirt freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller. Story continues below photo



Payne Durham is part of a talented tight end unit that figures to be utilized often this season. (Krockover Photography)

Is the camp schedule going to be altered to account for lost spring practices? Nat100 Purdue was more fortunate than most schools, as it got in eight of its 16 spring practices. As for there being any special accommodations for schools to compensate for missed spring time … I have heard of none. And I don’t foresee it. Perhaps schools will have an extended training camp (extra week or 10 days?) to help players and teams get up to speed and to compensate for lost spring time. Stay tuned: Nothing has been decided as players are making their way back to campuses this month to begin “voluntary” workouts. In terms of rushing yards allowed, passing yards allowed and points allowed, where do you think Purdue's defense will rank in the B1G by season's end? BSpecial As a point of reference, Purdue was No. 12 in the Big Ten in rush defense (192.50 ypg) last year; No. 12 in pass defense (243.8 ypg); No. 12 in points (30.6 ppg). Not good. Best-case scenario, I think the Boilermaker defense will rank in the middle of the pack in all three categories in 2020. I just don’t think Purdue can make a leap to the upper one-third or one-fourth. The arrival of new coordinator Bob Diaco may help, but Purdue still needs to improve its overall talent level on defense. Questions loom at linebacker. And aside from George Karlaftis, there is a lot to prove at defensive end. Also: Will nose man Lorenzo Neal be OK after missing last season recovering from knee surgery?

I am imagining a scenario where a team has, say, its starting quarterback, defensive tackle and receiver show signs of having COVID-19 on a Thursday and having to miss the next two games in quarantine. This means that roster depth could be a huge factor in the 2020 season. Any thoughts around this idea?

LoreofRob I think you may be on to something. No doubt, depth could be tested on these teams if there is a virus spread. It could mean fewer freshmen are redshirted. The worst-case scenario would be for a wide outbreak on a team that would cause it to be severely shorthanded and to have to maybe forfeit a game … or perhaps not be able to finish the season. I'm still leery about COVID-19 protection for the defensive line and the offensive line, since these guys make contact on every play. Has there been discussion about face shields for players, or anything like that?

72Boiler I haven’t heard about any special equipment being implemented to help deal with the spread of the virus. But mandating all players to wear face shields may be extreme. Some players used to wear visors over their eyes, but their mouths and noses were still exposed. Should those be covered by a shield, it could make breathing difficult. Story continues below photo



CB Cory Trice is part of a secondary that has potential to make a big jump in 2020.