The intriguing question: How many of the touted freshman wideouts could play this fall? Which ones could redshirt? It isn't implausible to think none of the four freshman receivers will redshirt in 2019. All four could play, given their talent and the lack of a multitude of top-end veterans.

Purdue’s offensive scheme often features four receivers. Still, there are only so many touches to go around with 11 wideouts on the roster: seven holdovers and four freshmen.

The receiver ranks are getting a big injection of talent from a “fab four” collection of incoming freshmen in David Bell, TJ Sheffield, Mershawn Rice, Milton Wright. They will join a solid group of wideouts, giving quarterback Elijah Sindelar a strong corps to throw to in the fall.

There is no position group on the roster that teems with as much potential as the wideout unit.

The WR situation: The position is trending up, but the veteran talent could use a lift with the likes of Isaac Zico and Terry Wright gone.

Rondale Moore is the proverbial straw that stirs the drink. Expect the offense to be built around the dynamic talents of the diminutive sophomore. Moore will get the ball early and often. After that? The wideout unit has a distinctly blue-collar look to it.

Juniors Jared Sparks and Jackson Anthrop are the graybeards of the unit. And each is under pressure to step up their game … or risk being passed up on the depth chart by an influx of uber-talented receivers. Same goes for sophomore Tyler Hamilton, an undersized but quick option who had his moments this spring. Like Sparks and Anthrop, this is a big season for Hamilton to show he deserves a role.

After Sparks, Anthrop and Hamilton, there is a trio of redshirt freshmen: Amad Anderson, Kory Taylor and Jordan Bonner. The lithe and shifty Anderson is coming off perhaps the best spring of any wideout. Taylor (6-5) and Bonner (6-2) inject size into the wideout equation. Who will step up among that triumvirate? Anderson is the one to watch.

Which of the freshmen figures to play? Which ones are likely to redshirt? Here is our best guess, as the freshmen settle into campus after moving in over the weekend.



David Bell verdict: PLAY. Look, the 6-2, 180-pound Bell is expected to start the moment he buckles his chinstrap. The Indianapolis native and Gatorade state player of the year was one of the plums of the decorated 2019 class. In fact, Rivals rated Bell—a four-star recruit—the No. 1 player in the state. The thought is Bell will play on the outside and Rondale Moore will work in the slot, giving Purdue a potent tandem. Imagine the problems those two could pose for defenses.



Milton Wright verdict: PLAY. Cut from a similar mold as David Bell, the 6-3, 190-pound Louisville native is a four-star recruit who could be the second-best wideout in his class. Wright has the size to play on the outside, posing matchup issues for defenses. Because of his frame, Wright could be dangerous in the red zone where room to operate is compromised. He also has deep speed. Bottom line: Wright could be special lining up on the opposite side of the field as Bell. Who would foes double-team? Moore? Bell? Wright?



TJ Sheffield verdict: PLAY. At 5-10, 165 pounds, Sheffield is the runt of the “fab four” freshman wideouts who likely is ticketed to a spot as a slot receiver. He was committed to Notre Dame at one time before the Irish rescinded the offer. ND’s loss was Purdue’s gain. A three-star recruit, Sheffield is a shifty option who in addition to perhaps carving a niche as a wideout could be a factor in the return game if needed. Still, having said all of that, he may be the freshman wideout who is most likely to redshirt in 2019. But if Sheffield flashes playmaking ability, he will be difficult to keep on the sideline.

Mershawn Rice verdict: PLAY. It’s difficult to call a four-star recruit a “sleeper,” but the 6-2, 184-pound Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native is flying under radar when you consider the hype some of his classmates are receiving. Rice, Bell and Wright all are over 6-feet tall, giving an imposing look to the Boilermaker receiver unit that is being transformed overnight. Rice can separate and has deep speed. He also has a knack for getting open. It seemingly would be tough to keep him off the field, you'd think.

