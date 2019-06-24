No doubt about it, it’s a time of transition for the secondary. But there is a lot of potential. The good news: The players stepping are more skilled and bigger than those who have departed. In fact, the entire secondary is getting bigger. The incoming freshmen will do their part to make this an imposing unit.

The defensive back situation: Look for sophomores Kenneth Major and Dedrick Mackey sets the pace at cornerback. Major looks like the bellwether at 6-0, 200 pounds. He saw some action last year. Mackey is smaller but tenacious. Don’t forget about junior Simeon Smiley. The 6-0, 205-pound Smiley is a sage hand who is smart and athletic. He will focus on playing cornerback after also playing safety in the past. Look for him in a nickel role. Redshirt freshmen Jordan Rucker and Byron Perkins are trying to find niches.

The safety spot has many around the program excited. Some of these guys looks like linebackers. Redshirt freshman Cory Trice leads the charge. He is a 6-3, 210-pound pterodactyl who brims with potential. Navon Mosley will be a leader in the back in. He is the lone senior in the secondary. Redshirt freshman Kadin Smith had his moments in the spring. And remember this: junior Brennan Thieneman will be back after missing the spring recovering from a broken leg suffered in the Music City Bowl. He is cut from the same mold as older brother Jacob.

CB Cameron Allen verdict: REDSHIRT. The 6-1, 185-pound Allen is one of the most athletic players in this class. In addition to playing in the secondary in high school, the three-star recruit doubled as a dynamic do-it-all quarterback. Still, despite his ample skill set, the Virginia native may be ticketed to a redshirt in a deep secondary that has several veteran cornerbacks.

CB Nyles Beverly verdict: REDSHIRT. The Ohioan will add more size to a secondary that continues to raise its physical profile, checking in at 6-0, 185 pounds. A three-star recruit, Beverly has burgeoning coverage skills. But he’s in the same predicament as Allen, trying to crack the two-deeps of a cornerback unit that has several veterans.

S Jalen Graham verdict: PLAY. Just call this guy “the freak.” At 6-3, 215 pounds, Graham looks like a linebacker. But he has the speed and instincts of a safety. The Detroit native arrived early and took part in spring drills. And, Graham delivered on his ample promise. Look for him to begin in a nickel role, playing close to the line of scrimmage. This could be the start of something special.

S Marvin Grant verdict: REDSHIRT. Like Graham, Grant brings a linebacker bulld and mentality to the safety spot. The duo formed a bond in high school, as both are products of Detroit. The 6-2, 190-pound Grant plays down hill but remains raw in coverage. He may be able to help on special teams, but could he earn minutes on defense? Grant may need a year to develop.

