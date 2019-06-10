How spotty was the rush in 2018? The Boilermakers ranked just seventh in the Big Ten in sacks, averaging 1.9 per game (25 in 13 games) with the line generating just 10 sacks. As a point of reference, Penn State led the Big Ten with 47 sacks, while Ohio State was No 2 with 41 and Iowa No.3 with 35. The inability to get after quarterbacks was a big reason why Purdue had the worst pass defense in the Big Ten (284.7 ypg) in 2018. Foes completed 62 percent of their passes. “The speed factor, the ability to get to the quarterback wasn’t our strength,” said Brohm. “We need to get better there.”

Jeff Brohm hasn’t been shy about saying the defense needs to do a better job at generating a pass rush without relying on a blitz. Purdue has gone too long without a difference-maker coming off the edge. This is a program that has developed a reputation for churning out top-end defensive ends, with guys like Rosevelt Colvin, Shaun Phillips, Ryan Kerrigan and Anthony Spencer—among others—matriculating through campus and onto the NFL in recent seasons.

The defensive line situation: The line is looking for playmakers. The staff has one in Lorenzo Neal, but the massive senior tackle is coming off knee surgery that caused him to miss spring drills. Will he regain his former form? Some draftniks think Neal could be a first-round NFL pick. Fellow tackle Anthony Watts—a junior—is solid. And depth is good with sophomores Jeff Marks and Gio Reviere. The ends have potential, led by junior ”Leo” Derrick Barnes. Senior Kai Higgins is a veteran hand, while redshirt freshman Willie Lane has potential.

How many of the freshman defensive linemen will play in 2019? How many will redshirt? Here is our best guess.

T Steven Faucheux verdict: PLAY. Many schools wanted this monolith to play on the offensive line. But Faucheux wants to play defense. And that’s what Purdue will let the four-star recruit from Ohio do. He passes the eyeball test, with broad shoulders and a tapered waist. Faucheux looks the part. And the 6-4, 270-pound Faucheux could be an active force on the interior. He has the size, body and strength to tussle as a freshman in the trenches.

E Dontay Hunter verdict: PLAY. The rangy Columbus, Ohio, native is flying under the radar, lost amid the hype surrounding George Karlaftis, David Bell, Jalen Graham and Steven Faucheux--among others. The 6-4, 240-pound three-star recruit is a dynamic athlete off the edge who has a burst. Hunter is quick and explosive—and he has want-to. But does he have the strength to hold up as a true freshman? While Hunter may not be equipped to play the run this fall, he could add value as a pass rusher--a much-needed commodity.



E George Karlaftis verdict: PLAY. One of the gems of the Class of 2019, the West Lafayette High School four-star product arrived early and took part in spring drills. And he didn’t disappoint. Karlaftis played with the No. 1 defense all spring. The 6-4, 260-pound Karlaftis already has begun to remake his body. Look for him to be with the first team when it walks onto the field for the first defensive series at Nevada on Aug. 30. This could be the start of a special career.

E Sulaiman Kpaka verdict: REDSHIRT. This is one of the more interesting members of the 2019 class. Kpaka is a three-star recruit from Texas with upside. He is 6-3, 250 pounds, a good athlete who is flying under the radar. Purdue will try him at end. Have to wonder if he is physically developed enough to help this fall. Among the four new d-linemen, he seems to be the most likely to redshirt.

