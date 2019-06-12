In 2018, the linebacking unit was a concern. The depth chart was riddled with youth—and there weren’t a lot of numbers. Compounding matters was the fact the staff had to shift Derrick Barnes to the “Leo” spot--a hybrid end/linebacker—up front to augment a pass rush that lacked teeth. That cut into depth. Bottom line: When players made mistakes, coaches had no trustworthy alternatives to insert into games. It was an often exasperating situation.

Linebacker situation: This is a unit that drips with potential. All the key parts are back, led by senior Markus Bailey—who contemplated turning pro. He looks poised for a big send-off as he comes off hip surgery. Bailey should be ticketed for All-Big Ten honors.



All eyes will be on graduate transfer Ben Holt, the son of defensive coordinator Nick Holt. Ben Holt arrives from Western Kentucky and appears to be a lock to start. He’s a 5-10 dervish who plays with unmatched intensity. Expect him to make a truckload of tackles.



Junior Cornel Jones and sophomore Jaylan Alexander also figure to play key roles. Jones is a mercurial talent who makes plays but needs to harness his emotions. He is coming off foot surgery. Alexander flashed potential in 2018. Redshirt freshman Jack Smith needs to make a move.

A guy to watch is redshirt freshman Elijah Ball, a safety by trade who will be used as a nickel linebacker on occasion. Jack Cravaack is an end but like Ball is being trained as a linebacker, too. While Ball can play in space, Cravaack would be used vs. “heavier” offenses when the redshirt freshman lines up as a linebacker.



How many of the incoming freshman linebackers will play this fall? Here is our best best.

Crishawn Long verdict: REDSHIRT. A two-star recruit from Parma, Ohio, the 6-2 Long can run. The rub: He weighs only 190 pounds. Purdue has safeties bigger than Long. He is the epitome of a “developmental” player. No shame in that. Long needs to spend 2019-20 bulking up. Then, let's get a look at him.



Khali Saunders verdict: REDSHIRT. The 6-4, 210-pound Elmhurst, Ill., product has a rangy build and plenty of athletic ability. In fact, if Saunders adds 40-50 pounds, it isn’t crazy to envision him becoming an end. The three-star prospect—who has a fraternal twin brother who will play football at Georgetown—probably can help this fall on special teams with his speed and burst, but he may be best suited to redshirt to add muscle and weight.

Jacob Wahlberg verdict: PLAY. Technically, he isn’t part of the 2019 class, as Wahlberg is “blue-shirting.” He was the last addition to the incoming freshman class, flipping late from Western Michigan. The issue: There were no scholarships left. The Norton Shores, Mich., native will go on scholarship in August and be counted as a member of the Class of 2020. At 6-3, 215 pounds, Wahlberg has the size and skill-set to help this fall for a linebacking unit that isn’t teeming with a lot of proven commodities. The staff may be best suited to get Wahlberg’s feet wet this fall so he is ready to play a big role in 2020.