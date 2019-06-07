The unit was in abysmal shape when Jeff Brohm arrived prior to the 2017 season. Credit line coach Dale Williams with cobbling together a passable units each of the past two years. But things can get better. And it begins with recruiting. The staff has turned its eyes toward upgrading personnel. Purdue already has two linemen committed for the Class of 2020 in Gus Hartwig and Jared Bycznski. But offensive lines aren’t constructed overnight. They are a slow build. This could take a few more years.

The offensive line situation: This is a unit that is in need of an upgrade. The tackle spots look solid with junior Grant Hermanns on the left side and senior Matt McCann on the right side. Truth be told, McCann probably is better suited to play guard, where he has lined up in the past. The interior is littered with questions. The No. 1 concern: center. The staff would like sophomore Viktor Beach to be the guy with stalwart Kirk Barron gone. But Beach missed most of the spring with a back issue. The guard slots also are a work in progress with Shane Evans and Dennis Edwards gone. Redshirt freshman Jimmy McKenna (left) and sophomore Mark Stickford (right) closed the spring as the No. 1 guards.

The second team has redshirt freshman Eric Miller at left tackle and redshirt freshman Will Bramel at right tackle. The No. 2 guards are senior Alex Criddle on the left side and sophomore DJ Washington on the right. And the center is sophomore walk-on Sam Garvin.

Jeff Brohm hasn’t been shy about his desire to add help via the grad transfer market. For now, Purdue is still shopping. The grad transfer market has been good to Purdue along the o-line since Brohm arrived, with Evans (Northern Illinois), Edwards (Western Kentucky) and Dave Steinmetz (Rhode Island) playing key roles the last two seasons.

Youth dominates the line. The roster has just two senior linemen, and one of those—Criddle—is a recently converted defensive lineman.

Do any of the four freshman offensive linemen have a shot to play this fall? Here is our best guess.

Cam Craig verdict: REDSHIRT. A good-looking prospect, the 6-5, 265-pound Dublin, Ohio, native could project as a tackle. But he needs to add bulk and strength.



Spencer Holstege verdict: PLAY. He arrived in time to take part in spring drills. And Holstege flashed some ability. He already has the strength to hold his own with veterans. And the 6-5, 275 pound Grand Rapids, Mich., product has knowledge of the playbook. The former prep tight end projects as a tackle.



Kyle Jornigan verdict: REDSHIRT. The Youngstown, Ohio, product has the requisite toughness coming from a football-rich area. But the 6-4, 295-pound Jornigan is a work-in-progress who would benefit from a year of learning and physical development. It will be interesting to see where the staff slots Jornigan along the line.



Dave Monnot III verdict: REDSHIRT. At 6-6, 285 pounds, Monnot is the most imposing of the four freshman linemen. He played in a power-oriented offense at Joliet (lll.) Catholic High that rarely threw the ball, so Monnot’s pass-blocking needs work. No doubt, the likely future right tackle could be a mauler one day on the edge.