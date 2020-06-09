Perhaps no position on the 2020 team is more critical to Purdue's success than the offensive line.

The good news: The line appears to be improving. There is no shortage of personnel, as the unit is well-stocked after Jeff Brohm inherited a depleted and talent-poor front.

The 2020 unit could be Purdue's best yet since Brohm arrived in West Lafayette in 2017. But there’s still a lot to prove for an offense that finished last in the Big Ten in rushing in 2019 (83.3 ypg). The arrival of senior analyst Neil Callaway--a sage mind who is well-versed in line play--is expected to hasten the development of Purdue's front working in concert with line coach Dale Williams. We shall see.

One thing is certain: The rushing attack needs some oomph. In 2019, Purdue averaged a paltry 2.9 yards per carry and totaled just nine rushing TDs. Both figures ranked last in the Big Ten. And then there is this: Purdue rushed for only 999 yards in 2019, failing to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time since 2013 (805) and just the second time since 1990 (612).