The offensive line seemingly has been a work in progress since the day Jeff Brohm walked in the door prior to the 2017 season.

Brohm inherited a line that was in disrepair, sorely lacking depth. His staff quickly got the unit up to speed in Year One with help from grad transfers Spencer Evans and Dave Steinmetz who worked with veterans like Kirk Barron, Matt McCann, Eric Swingler and Grant Hermanns. Insiders feel that was the best line of the Brohm era.

Since then, Purdue has been playing catchup, adding talent and developing it while also sprinkling in transfers. The 2021 line has more depth than any under Brohm. Still, work must be done for a unit that has to become more physical in the run game.

How much urgency is there to improving the front? Purdue has devoted two of its 10 full-time assistant coaches to the unit, which is almost unheard of in the college ranks. Dale Williams remains the main coach, while Neil Callaway was promoted from Senior Analyst to assistant o-line coach in the offseason. Purdue is sacrificing having a full-time tight ends coach--a position Williams also will coach--to accommodate Callaway.