Purdue has a good situation at tight end. Fifth-year senior Brycen Hopkins should be one of the top tight ends not just in the Big Ten—but perhaps the nation. He should catch at least 50 passes. He’s a lock to be drafted in April and could have a productive NFL career. Junior Darius Pittman is a blue-collar tight end who is more of a blocker than a pass-catcher. Redshirt freshman Payne Durham turned heads in the spring with his ability to block. He’s also a big target at 6-5, 255.

The tight end situation: This staff likes to use its tight ends in what is a pass-friendly offense. And there are reps to be had at tight end with the departure of Cole Herdman, who essentially split duties with Brycen Hopkins. If personnel—and game situation—dictates, Purdue will use multiple-tight end sets. Hopkins is the clear bellwether who may not come off the field much in 2019. He is a special talent who is a proverbial “cut-above.” When he does, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Payne Durham enter the fray in an increased role. He is showing signs of being a valuable contributor, flashing potential in the spring. Darius Pittman is a veteran the staff can trust. His forte is blocking. But his best contributions may come on special teams. Still, if Pittman is needed to catch, he can fill the bill.

Then there are freshmen Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller. Will either of the two play? Will they redshirt? Here is our best guess.

Kyle Bilodeau verdict: PLAY. The 6-6, 240-pound Bilodeau comes from a tony prep school in Virginia with a fat scrapbook. A four-star recruit, he took part in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January with fellow Boilermaker signees George Karlaftis and David Bell. Bilodeau has a top-flight skill set and potential galore. But does he have the strength and power to compete up front in the Big Ten as a true freshman? Bilodeau probably would be best served to redshirt to develop his body. Still, he is a skilled receiver who probably can help this fall, while getting his feet wet in anticipation of perhaps ... starting in 2020?

Garrett Miller verdict: REDSHIRT. The 6-5, 230-pound Miller rocks the long, blonde hair. And the three-star recruit looks imposing walking through the door. But his body figures to need more development. Is his physique Big Ten-ready? Even if Miller isn’t redshirted in 2019, how much would the rangy Texan get on the field with a crowded depth chart that includes three holdover tight ends?

