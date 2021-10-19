Playing three QBs was elixir to what ailed Purdue offense
When it came to solving red-zone woes, Jeff Brohm thought out of the box. Way out of the box.
Purdue was coming off a tough-to-swallow home loss to Minnesota, having scored just 13 points in each of its last three games and going 1-2 in those contests. Too often, the offense had to settle for field goals in the red zone. It needed touchdowns. Brohm’s solution after hours of study?
Play three quarterbacks.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news