When it came to solving red-zone woes, Jeff Brohm thought out of the box. Way out of the box.

Purdue was coming off a tough-to-swallow home loss to Minnesota, having scored just 13 points in each of its last three games and going 1-2 in those contests. Too often, the offense had to settle for field goals in the red zone. It needed touchdowns. Brohm’s solution after hours of study?

Play three quarterbacks.