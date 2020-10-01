Who will be Purdue’s season-opening starting quarterback? That’s a big question that looms over the 2020 squad as it preps for the season opener on Oct. 24 at home vs. Iowa.

One thing is certain: The No. 1 signal-caller won’t be named “Elijah Sindelar” for the first time since 2016, when David Blough was the Game One starter. Sindelar was the top choice coming out of camp each of the last three seasons—all under Jeff Brohm, who liked the big arm of the 6-5 Sindelar.

Sindelar could have returned for a sixth season in 2020, but he opted to move on with his life after battling injury each of the last three seasons. Sindelar got married in the spring and is working as an engineer.

Now, Purdue turns the page. And Brohm has some veteran options to choose from. Redshirt sophomore Jack Plummer, redshirt junior Aidan O'Connell and redshirt junior Austin Burton, a grad transfer from UCLA, are the main competitors. How soon could a No. 1 man be named?

"You know, we just started camp, so we have had those practices leading up into camp," said co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm after practice on Thursday. "But, you know, I don't see any decision coming until at least after we get our two scrimmages in here the next two weeks. And then we'll see what happens after that."

Plummer is the most seasoned option. He is back after starting six games in 2019 in place of an injured Sindelar (concussion/shoulder). The 6-5 Plummer suffered his own injury, going down with an ankle in the ninth game of the season.

O’Connell took over and started the final three games. And the redshirt junior earned positive reviews. The 6-3 O’Connell lacks niftiness but has pocket presence and a good arm.

Burton is a wild card in the race. He embodies the combination of arm/athletic ability Jeff Brohm seems to be leaning toward at the position. But Burton--a native of Newton, Mass.,--seemingly has a steep learning curve. Still, he has impressed and could be a factor. Burton played in six games at UCLA with one start--all last season.



“I feel like we've made good strides,” Jeff Brohm said. “Adding Austin Burton to the mix, I think has really added to the competition. He’s stepped in and done some good things. He's also played some football as well--maybe not as much as the others--but he's played some football against talented teams.”

Something else to consider: Purdue could play two quarterbacks early in the season if there is little separation between competitors.

"It's always a consideration for us," said Brian Brohm. "We will, you know, see how it goes and see where this competition leads us. And if one guy maybe has different strengths than the other, if a two-quarterback system makes sense, we definitely can do that. But we're not going to pigeonhole ourselves into having to be all one guy or having to (play) two quarterbacks. We will do what's best for the team."