Purdue co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Poindexter was a two-time consensus All-American (1997 and 1998) and the 1998 ACC Defensive Player of the Year as a safety at Virginia. He is one of only three players in ACC history to be named all-conference three times. Poindexter tallied 342 career tackles, the second-most among defensive backs in school history. His No. 3 jersey was retired by Virginia in 2009.

Poindexter was picked in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens and was a member of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV championship team.

A native of Lynchburg, Va., Poindexter was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame in 2013.

