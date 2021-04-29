 GoldandBlack - Point guard Braden Smith commits to Purdue
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 16:07:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Point guard Braden Smith commits to Purdue

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzJoaExIU2JxNEFvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Just two nights after it offered him a scholarship, Purdue has landed a commitment from Westfield High School point guard Branden Smith, filling a key need in its 2022 class, it would appear.

One of the top players in Indiana's rising senior class, Smith accepted his first high-major scholarship offer almost immediately, despite persistent Interest from Indiana and percolating interest from the likes of Villanova, Gonzaga and Oregon, all of which had opened lines of communication lately. A host of mid-major programs had already offered scholarships.

As a junior at Westfield, the tough-minded and skilled 6-foot guard averaged 22 points, five-and-a-half rebound, six-plus assists and around three steals and shot shot 45 percent from three-point range.

He joins shooting guard Fletcher Loyer as Purdue's two 2022 commitments to this point.

More to come ...

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3U2bHpqUDAzNGY0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}