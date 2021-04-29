GoldandBlack - Point guard Braden Smith commits to Purdue

Point guard Braden Smith commits to Purdue
Just two nights after it offered him a scholarship, Purdue has landed a commitment from Westfield High School point guard Branden Smith, filling a key need in its 2022 class, it would appear.
One of the top players in Indiana's rising senior class, Smith accepted his first high-major scholarship offer almost immediately, despite persistent Interest from Indiana and percolating interest from the likes of Villanova, Gonzaga and Oregon, all of which had opened lines of communication lately. A host of mid-major programs had already offered scholarships.
As a junior at Westfield, the tough-minded and skilled 6-foot guard averaged 22 points, five-and-a-half rebound, six-plus assists and around three steals and shot shot 45 percent from three-point range.
He joins shooting guard Fletcher Loyer as Purdue's two 2022 commitments to this point.
More to come ...
