The NCAA transfer portal has an active heart beat. Each day, players jump in looking for new opportunities. At times, it's difficult to keep up with all of the names and movement.

Purdue joined the party over the weekend when it added Western Kentucky grad transfer guard Tyler Witt to an offensive line that already figured to be a strong point in 2021.

Jeff Brohm will keep shopping in the portal—and recruiting high school and JC players—as he looks to flip the script on three consecutive losing seasons as he begins his fifth year in West Lafayette. The winter signing day begins February 3.