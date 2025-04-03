Portal Targets - Purdue has eyes for another Southern Illinois transfer

It looks like Matt Painter might have found another Salukis to bolster his Boilermakers.



Purdue appears to be in conversations with Southern Illinois' Kennard Davis after Davis had an excellent sophomore season, scoring 16.3 points per game, grabbing 5 rebounds, and dishing 2.5 assists per game.



The junior to be would be the second Southern Illinois transfer in three seasons if did go to Purdue after Painter took guard, Lance Jones, in the 2023-24 season where Jones started every game that season and helped catapult to Purdue's first Final Four in nearly fifty years.



Painter's only other head coaching position in college was at Southern Illinois, where he had a lot of success. Painter has valued grabbing players that have played for people he knows and trusts. Davis fits that bill.



Davis also fits a lot of on court needs for a Purdue team looking to replace to wings, Camden Heide and Myles Colvin, who both entered the portal this week.



Let's take an in depth look at Davis as a portal candidate.