Any Jeff Brohm offense is going to be built around throwing the football.

The vertical passing game, big plays, chunk plays ... it's all about getting down the field early and often via the aerial game with the end zone as the destination. Purdue's cause in 2021 will be helped with what looks like a strong collection of receivers.

Yes, Rondale Moore is off a year early to the NFL. Still, junior David Bell is back to be the centerpiece of a strong group of Boilermaker wideouts.

