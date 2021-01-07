 Position review | receivers | Purdue football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 08:37:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Position review: Receivers

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Milton Wright figures to be the yin to David Bell's yang.
Milton Wright figures to be the yin to David Bell's yang. (AP)

MORE: Running backs

Any Jeff Brohm offense is going to be built around throwing the football.

The vertical passing game, big plays, chunk plays ... it's all about getting down the field early and often via the aerial game with the end zone as the destination. Purdue's cause in 2021 will be helped with what looks like a strong collection of receivers.

Yes, Rondale Moore is off a year early to the NFL. Still, junior David Bell is back to be the centerpiece of a strong group of Boilermaker wideouts.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}