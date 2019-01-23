This game was special for Ryan Cline, his second — and final — game at Ohio State, where his father was a captain in the late '70s, in the state his family basically comes from.

Mike Cline was among the roughly two-dozen friends and/or family at the game.

“My dad’s over there on the sideline," Cline said. "I made my last two free throws and look over there and he’s got his fist up. It’s a pretty special moment for me. I know it’s tough for him to root against his alma mater and the team he played for.”