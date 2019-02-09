Post-game analysis: The 3-2-1 and Wrap Video
Some quick analysis from No. 15 Purdue's 81-62 win over Nebraska, the Boilermakers' eighth-straight victory.
DIFFERENCE-MAKER
Remember when you used to be surprised by a point guard grabbing double-digit rebounds?
At Purdue, Nojel Eastern has now done so in four of the past six games, with his 10-rebound game against Nebraska being one of the driving forces behind the Boilermakers hammering the Cornhuskers on the glass, 39-24.
