Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-09 23:37:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Post-game analysis: The 3-2-1 and Wrap Video

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Hxgn0i8qu8jd288amoht
USA Today Sports

Some quick analysis from No. 15 Purdue's 81-62 win over Nebraska, the Boilermakers' eighth-straight victory.

DIFFERENCE-MAKER

Remember when you used to be surprised by a point guard grabbing double-digit rebounds?
At Purdue, Nojel Eastern has now done so in four of the past six games, with his 10-rebound game against Nebraska being one of the driving forces behind the Boilermakers hammering the Cornhuskers on the glass, 39-24.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}