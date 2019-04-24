Things look solid.

J.D. Dellinger, who redshirted last season, will be the kicker with Spencer Evans gone. Dellinger held the job in 2016 and shared it with Evans in 2017. Dellinger hit 1-of-2 field-goal attempts last season when Evans was out sick but still preserved his redshirt.

For now, Dellinger’s only competition is Vincent Alerding, a product of Cathedral High in Indianapolis who was at New Mexico before coming to Purdue. He joined the team earlier this spring as a walk-on. In June, the Boilermakers will welcome walk-on Chris VanEekeren from Chesterton, Ind.

Ready or not, true freshman Brooks Cormier will be the punter. Dellinger handled the punting in the spring.

This unit will be coached by Kevin Wolthausen, with Ryan Wallace assisting, after Mark Tommerdahl left for a spot on the Texas Tech staff.

Here is how GoldandBlack.com would stack the depth chart at special teams coming out of spring drills.