Post-spring depth chart: The cornerbacks
CB coach Greg Brown
The cornerbacks are a mixed bag, as the unit basically is turning over as a raft of players has departed. The players stepping in are more talented but still have a lot to learn and prove. One thing is noticeable: size. This secondary is getting bigger across the board. That is by design.
Something to keep in mind: There is a chance some true freshmen could help in the fall. Cameron Allen and Nyles Beverly are good athletes who are both over 6-0. Allen is especially intriguing.
Here is how GoldandBlack.com would stack the depth chart at cornerback coming out of spring practice.
