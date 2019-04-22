Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 06:49:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-spring depth chart: The cornerbacks

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

CB coach Greg Brown

The cornerbacks are a mixed bag, as the unit basically is turning over as a raft of players has departed. The players stepping in are more talented but still have a lot to learn and prove. One thing is noticeable: size. This secondary is getting bigger across the board. That is by design.

Something to keep in mind: There is a chance some true freshmen could help in the fall. Cameron Allen and Nyles Beverly are good athletes who are both over 6-0. Allen is especially intriguing.

Here is how GoldandBlack.com would stack the depth chart at cornerback coming out of spring practice.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}