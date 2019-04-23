Post-spring depth chart: The safeties
This is one of the more exciting positions on the team, as there are plenty of youngsters to mold.
The talent parade is led by true freshman Jalen Graham, a 6-3 pterodactyl who has a bright future. He turned heads after enrolling early. Redshirt freshman Cory Trice is another freaky talent. Fellow redshirt freshman Elijah Ball is a hybrid safety/linebacker who is on the rise. Senior Navon Mosley must be a leader. And don't forget: junior Brennan Thieneman will be back after missing the spring recovering from a broken leg.
This is how GoldandBlack.com would stack the depth chart at safety coming out of spring drills.
