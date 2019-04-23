This is one of the more exciting positions on the team, as there are plenty of youngsters to mold.

The talent parade is led by true freshman Jalen Graham, a 6-3 pterodactyl who has a bright future. He turned heads after enrolling early. Redshirt freshman Cory Trice is another freaky talent. Fellow redshirt freshman Elijah Ball is a hybrid safety/linebacker who is on the rise. Senior Navon Mosley must be a leader. And don't forget: junior Brennan Thieneman will be back after missing the spring recovering from a broken leg.



This is how GoldandBlack.com would stack the depth chart at safety coming out of spring drills.