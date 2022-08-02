 GoldandBlack - Post-Summer Recruiting Review: Wide Receiver
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-02 11:59:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-Summer Recruiting Review: Wide Receiver

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The majority of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class — the pre-portal-season, high school portion, that is — is in place, as the Boilermaker coaching staff exits the summer with 18 verbal commitments, with few outstanding decisions still pending.

With the bulk of the class in place, GoldandBlack.com will take a position-by-position look at the group and its context.

Today, wide receivers

PURDUE'S COMMITMENTS

Purdue took four summertime commitments at wide receiver, starting with In-state speedster T.J Williams, then Ohio's Ryne Shackelford, then Indy's Jaron Tibbs and finally Florida Semaj Demps.

All of them were mid-summer offers who committed to the Boilermakers in relatively short order.

Purdue dedicated robust numbers to the position during its first recruiting cycle without prior receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who was replaced by veteran coach Garrick McGee.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}