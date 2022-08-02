Post-Summer Recruiting Review: Wide Receiver
The majority of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class — the pre-portal-season, high school portion, that is — is in place, as the Boilermaker coaching staff exits the summer with 18 verbal commitments, with few outstanding decisions still pending.
With the bulk of the class in place, GoldandBlack.com will take a position-by-position look at the group and its context.
Today, wide receivers
PURDUE'S COMMITMENTS
Purdue took four summertime commitments at wide receiver, starting with In-state speedster T.J Williams, then Ohio's Ryne Shackelford, then Indy's Jaron Tibbs and finally Florida Semaj Demps.
All of them were mid-summer offers who committed to the Boilermakers in relatively short order.
Purdue dedicated robust numbers to the position during its first recruiting cycle without prior receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who was replaced by veteran coach Garrick McGee.
