Matching the all-time completion percentage record is a start.
Hudson Card had the honor of taking an early seat, driving a "victory spike" nail into a wooden block with a sledgehammer in front of his teammates, and joining history on Saturday. His 24-for-25, four touchdown effort that matched Georgia quarterback Greyson Lambert in the record books, and Purdue dismantled Indiana State in a 49-0 pencil sharpening.
Card was accurate to the inch on the majority of his throws, initially making several short completions to the sidelines before finding sophomore receiver De'Nylon Morrissette over the middle for 19 yards, and going really long to sophomore tight end Max Klare as he streaked open toward the right sideline and gained 43 yards.
Klare led the team in receiving with five catches for 71 yards, excluding a 34-yard gain that was wiped by holding.
His big day, and sophomore Will Heldt's coming out party (two sacks, three tackles for loss) as a starter at rush end are part of a basket of opportunities a week one FCS opponent like the Sycamores provides. Ryan Walters' ideal number of FCS opponents, he riffed Monday, is three.
Purdue also stayed healthy heading into a bye week and avoided putting its bowl hopes on a cliff with an upset loss; check and check.
There were other notables from Week 1:
Run game split favors Mockobee
Devin Mockobee began his junior season with an 11 yard first down run. He took his next four carries for 8 yards before breaking one off for 36, ole crazy legs churning as he cut to avoid safeties until he was finally brought down in the red zone.
It was Purdue's longest rush of the day until the second team came onto the field. All told, Mockobee finished with 11 carries and 89 yards in a game where running mainly served to keep the Sycamores honest.
Reggie Love, the senior transfer back from Illinois, took seven totes for 38 yards and a touchdown. The coaching staff has been committed to a 50/50 carry split throughout the offseason, and a "hot hand" workload distribution should be the norm moving forward.
The reason Mockobees' big play wasn't the Boilers' longest rushing score was because of one Elijah Jackson, a redshirt freshman kick returner and running back.
Klare and Edrine lead pass catchers
Jahmal Edrine had the most career production of the receiver room entering the season, and he ran crisp routes to create separation today. No receiver had trouble getting open, hence Card's 96% completion rate, and also evidenced by the amount of wealth shared among pass catchers: 10 pass catchers caught at least two passes Saturday.
Leland Smith, a transfer from Fullerton college, caught a beauty in the third quarter for a 31-yard touchdown.
Initially, the ball was sailing toward his shoulder, and he opened his arms in a basket and slowed toward the opening of the end zone. Then the ball dropped over a defender's helmet, and Smith turned his back to the goalposts and jumped, wrapping the football up to shield it from the defensive back's grabbing hands.
Kydran Jenkins acquits himself well at Mike
Sure enough, Kydran Jenkins' switch to inside linebacker, or "Mike," was a move that allowed players like Heldt and senior rush end Shitta Sillah to play outside on the defensive line and be productive (1.5 TFLs).
Jenkins made tackles at the boundaries and pressured the quarterback, with four total tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.