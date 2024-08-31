Matching the all-time completion percentage record is a start.

Hudson Card had the honor of taking an early seat, driving a "victory spike" nail into a wooden block with a sledgehammer in front of his teammates, and joining history on Saturday. His 24-for-25, four touchdown effort that matched Georgia quarterback Greyson Lambert in the record books, and Purdue dismantled Indiana State in a 49-0 pencil sharpening.



Card was accurate to the inch on the majority of his throws, initially making several short completions to the sidelines before finding sophomore receiver De'Nylon Morrissette over the middle for 19 yards, and going really long to sophomore tight end Max Klare as he streaked open toward the right sideline and gained 43 yards.



Klare led the team in receiving with five catches for 71 yards, excluding a 34-yard gain that was wiped by holding.



His big day, and sophomore Will Heldt's coming out party (two sacks, three tackles for loss) as a starter at rush end are part of a basket of opportunities a week one FCS opponent like the Sycamores provides. Ryan Walters' ideal number of FCS opponents, he riffed Monday, is three.



