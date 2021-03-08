GoldandBlack - Postseason Update: Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé

Postseason Update: Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé
THE BASICS
Record: 18-8
Big Ten Record: 13-6
Splits: 11-1 (home) | 5-6 (road) | 2-1(neutral)
NET Ranking: 20
Rankings: AP: XX | Coaches XX
Other Rankings: KenPom: 13 | Sagarin: 16
Strength of Schedule: ESPN: 13 | KenPom: 11
(Note: The committee uses its own SoS metric.)
QUAD 1 - 1-30 (HOME); 1-50 (NEUTRAL); 1-75 (ROAD) — 6-6
Wins
9 Ohio State (Home)
9 Ohio State (Road)
26 Wisconsin (Home)
40 Penn State (Road)
61 Indiana (Road)
67 Michigan State (Road)
Losses
3 Michigan (Home)
4 Illinois (Road)
6 Iowa (Road)
34 Maryland (Road)
36 Clemson (Neutral)
37 Rutgers (Road)
QUAD 2 - 31-75 (HOME); 51-100 (NEUTRAL); 76-135 (ROAD) — 8-1
Wins
34 Maryland (Home)
40 Penn State (Home)
61 Indiana (Home)
82 Notre Dame (Neutral)
67 Michigan State (Road)
79 Minnesota (Home)
83 Liberty (Neutral)
128 Nebraska (Road)
Losses
79 Minnesota (Road)
QUAD 3 - 76-160 (HOME); 101-200 (NEUTRAL); 136-240 (ROAD) — 2-1
Wins
88 Northwestern (Home)
123 Indiana State (Home)
Losses
162 Miami (Fla.) (Road)
QUAD 4 - 161+ (HOME); 201+ (NEUTRAL); 241+ (ROAD) — 2-0
Wins
225 Valparaiso (Home)
254 Oakland (Home)
BRACKETOLOGY
Purdue is regarded as highly as a 3 seed by some prognosticators — according to Bracket Matrix's compilations — and as low as a 7 by one outlier projection. The majority of projections suggest a 4 or a 5.
NCAA.com: 4 seed
CBS Sports: 4 seed
ESPN.com: 4 seed
Delphi Bracketology: 4 seed
USA Today: 4 seed
Bracket Matrix Composite: 4 seed
Bracket Matrix Average: 4.16
BOTTOM LINE
Purdue looks like a 4 seed, perhaps with a chance to move up with a Big Ten Tournament run. It doesn't seem like there's much room to move below a 5, but something to keep in mind is that with as many as nine Big Ten teams in the field again, the committee will have to configure things to where Big Ten opponents can't meet prior to the Sweet 16, so that could create some variance among seeding. Some teams might get moved up or some down simply to make the bracket work.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.