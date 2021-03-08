 GoldandBlack - Postseason Update: Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-08 11:02:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Postseason Update: Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue will reach itsIseventh straight NCAA Tournament.
Purdue will reach itsIseventh straight NCAA Tournament. (AP)

THE BASICS

Record: 18-8

Big Ten Record: 13-6

Splits: 11-1 (home) | 5-6 (road) | 2-1(neutral)

NET Ranking: 20

Rankings: AP: XX | Coaches XX

Other Rankings: KenPom: 13 | Sagarin: 16

Strength of Schedule: ESPN: 13 | KenPom: 11

(Note: The committee uses its own SoS metric.)

QUAD 1 - 1-30 (HOME); 1-50 (NEUTRAL); 1-75 (ROAD) — 6-6

Wins

9 Ohio State (Home)

9 Ohio State (Road)

26 Wisconsin (Home)

40 Penn State (Road)

61 Indiana (Road)

67 Michigan State (Road)

Losses

3 Michigan (Home)

4 Illinois (Road)

6 Iowa (Road)

34 Maryland (Road)

36 Clemson (Neutral)

37 Rutgers (Road)




QUAD 2 - 31-75 (HOME); 51-100 (NEUTRAL); 76-135 (ROAD) — 8-1

Wins

34 Maryland (Home)

40 Penn State (Home)

61 Indiana (Home)

82 Notre Dame (Neutral)

67 Michigan State (Road)

79 Minnesota (Home)

83 Liberty (Neutral)

128 Nebraska (Road)

Losses

79 Minnesota (Road)

QUAD 3 - 76-160 (HOME); 101-200 (NEUTRAL); 136-240 (ROAD) — 2-1

Wins

88 Northwestern (Home)

123 Indiana State (Home)

Losses

162 Miami (Fla.) (Road)

QUAD 4 - 161+ (HOME); 201+ (NEUTRAL); 241+ (ROAD) — 2-0

Wins

225 Valparaiso (Home)

254 Oakland (Home)

BRACKETOLOGY

Purdue is regarded as highly as a 3 seed by some prognosticators — according to Bracket Matrix's compilations — and as low as a 7 by one outlier projection. The majority of projections suggest a 4 or a 5.

NCAA.com: 4 seed

CBS Sports: 4 seed

ESPN.com: 4 seed

Delphi Bracketology: 4 seed

USA Today: 4 seed

Bracket Matrix Composite: 4 seed

Bracket Matrix Average: 4.16

BOTTOM LINE

Purdue looks like a 4 seed, perhaps with a chance to move up with a Big Ten Tournament run. It doesn't seem like there's much room to move below a 5, but something to keep in mind is that with as many as nine Big Ten teams in the field again, the committee will have to configure things to where Big Ten opponents can't meet prior to the Sweet 16, so that could create some variance among seeding. Some teams might get moved up or some down simply to make the bracket work.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}