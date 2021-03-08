GoldandBlack - Postseason Update: Purdue's NCAA Tournament résumé

Purdue looks like a 4 seed, perhaps with a chance to move up with a Big Ten Tournament run. It doesn't seem like there's much room to move below a 5, but something to keep in mind is that with as many as nine Big Ten teams in the field again, the committee will have to configure things to where Big Ten opponents can't meet prior to the Sweet 16, so that could create some variance among seeding. Some teams might get moved up or some down simply to make the bracket work.