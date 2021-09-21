Pre-Practice Purdue Preview: Offense
In advance of the start of formal preseason practice next Thursday, GoldandBlack.com will take an in-depth look at various elements of Purdue's highly regarded team.
Today, offense.
CONCENTRATION OF STRENGTH INSIDE ... AGAIN
As has been a constant for years now, Purdue's offensive identity begins around the rim, the focal point of the inside-out approach that the program's big men over the years have necessitated.
In Trevion Williams, Purdue has a returning All-American, and a Big Ten Player-of-the-Year candidate. In Zach Edey, it has a sophomore who could be lined up to be one of college basketball's breakout players this season, coming off a star turn for Team Canada at the FIBA 19-and-Under World Championships this summer.
Purdue ran post-ups on nearly a fifth of its possessions last season — and was pretty efficient with those touches — and of course will continue to do so at a similar rate this season, getting Williams touches in a variety of spots and working to get the mammoth Edey the ball as close to the iron as possible.
