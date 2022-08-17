Precocious OL Marcus Mbow ready to seize opportunity
Watch Marcus Mbow move.
The Purdue offensive lineman is quick. He’s explosive. He’s powerful. How good could this redshirt freshman be?
“Marcus Mbow can be really, really good,” said offensive line coach Dale Williams, who has been at Purdue for all of Jeff Brohm’s six seasons. “Marcus Mbow can be one of the better ones we've ever had around here.”
