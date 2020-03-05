MORE: A healthy Rondale Moore leads a largesse of talent at receiver for Purdue

It’s impossible not to notice Maliq Carr on the practice field.

He’s big. How big? The Purdue roster lists him at 6-5, 225 pounds … but he looks bigger. Carr is a tight end masquerading as a wide receiver. Frightening, huh?

“He’s a big fella,” said Boilermakers receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. “He even came to me and said, ‘Coach, I’m not even playing football right now because I’m just trying to learn the playbook.' It takes a little bit of time and every once in a while you say, 'OK, he looks more comfortable now, it looks better.' It just depends on the day.”

It’s a process. It is for all players, especially true freshmen who arrive on campus early like Carr.

"Maliq is a big target," said sophomore wideout Milton Wright. "You're probably gonna hear that a lot. But he's a big target. And he's better with his feet than I thought he would be."

The rivals.com four-star recruit from Oak Park (Mich.) could have gone to schools like Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. But he opted to come to West Lafayette. And he's here early instead of being back home dominating foes on the hoops court and walking the halls of Oak Park High.

"Maliq Carr has great size and strength," said Jeff Brohm. "He can do certain things that you might be able to utilize for sure,"

Carr is one of the latest weapons added to a Purdue receiver room that is without a doubt the most talented in the Purdue football complex. Heck, this set of wideouts may be the school's best collection of talent ever. Really.

“We have a lot of guys out there who are competing,” said Shephard. “It’s great to have those young guys like Abdur Yaseen and Maliq Carr out there competing this spring football.

“I just have to do a good job of making sure we put the pieces in the right places like a jigsaw puzzle.”

It has to be a fun puzzle to try to assemble for Shephard, Purdue's always-in-motion, always-yapping wideouts coach. Another new piece that's being put in place by Shephard is Yaseen, who like Carr is an early enrollee who has had spring football on-lookers agog.

"Yaseen is a very polished player that could contribute this year," said Brohm. "We like what we have seen to this point."

Like Carr, Yaseen is a native of Michigan, hailing from Southfield, Mich. (Walled Lake High). And, like Carr, Yaseen is a big wideout, listed at 6-2, 180. Shephard was persistent and stuck to wooing Yaseen, whose commitment was flipped from Northwestern late in the process.

“Let me be just quite frank with it,” said Shephard. “We didn’t really stick with it til the end. At a point, we were kinda pretty much done recruiting the receiver position. Then, all of sudden, we started to hear rumbles that that (a de-commitment from Northwestern) was gonna occur.

"The fortunate part about it is I had maintained a relationship with his father just because he’s a good guy. He’s a good person to talk to. Has some good sense. He’s very knowledgable about football more than most parents that you really run into. It was always awesome just to talk to him. Because I recruit Detroit, so I’d see him at other places. He’d be there. I’d be like, ‘OK, there he is.’ He’d call me on the phone. I’d talk to him.”

Story continues below photo