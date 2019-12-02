Say "good-bye" to the Ross-Ade Stadium south end zone scoreboard.

Prep work on a new scoreboard will begin today, according to Purdue Senior Associate Athletics Director Tom Schott. Substantial completion is slated for Aug. 1, 2020. Purdue opens the 2020 home season on September 12 vs. Memphis.

“It will be a bigger board with higher resolution,” Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski told GoldandBlack.com earlier this year. “It will be a state-of-the-art board we think will add a lot to the experience and be light years more reliable and have more capabilities. And it will all be paid for by gift funds.”

The athletic department already has those funds in hand. The cost: $10 million.

The new scoreboard is being billed as one of the largest in the country for college football. It will measure 56-feet, 9-inches high and 150-feet, 4-inches feet wide. That is more than four times bigger than the current board (31 feet by 68 feet), which was installed in 2007.

A school-issued release says the new scoreboard will show live action and replays at 10-millimeter resolution, with the capability to be windowed into multiple screens to provide a variety of game-related information. And the board will be the first HDR (high-dynamic range) board in college football, providing a significantly sharper picture and richer color.

In addition, the board will be positioned 30 feet closer to the field, situated at the back end of the south end zone patio. Purdue Athletics officials are examining ways to minimize the effect on patio space and associated customer service.