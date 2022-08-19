 Payne Durham | Purdue | tight end
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-19 06:47:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Preseason hype? TE Payne Durham more interested in postseason accolades

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: Training Camp Central

Payne Durham’s mom hates his shaved head.

“She was pretty upset,” he fessed.

Dad? He's OK with it, because ... dad is bald.

Their son's new look is about cool comfort in the August heat. It’s also about building camaraderie—and just having some fun. Offensive tackle Eric Miller is a buzzed-cut buddy. So is center Gus Hartwig. Fellow tight end Paul Piferi? He loves his locks too much to cut them.

“I was convinced (to shave my head),” said Durham. “Persuaded by a few friends.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}