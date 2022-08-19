Preseason hype? TE Payne Durham more interested in postseason accolades

Payne Durham’s mom hates his shaved head.

“She was pretty upset,” he fessed.

Dad? He's OK with it, because ... dad is bald.

Their son's new look is about cool comfort in the August heat. It’s also about building camaraderie—and just having some fun. Offensive tackle Eric Miller is a buzzed-cut buddy. So is center Gus Hartwig. Fellow tight end Paul Piferi? He loves his locks too much to cut them.



“I was convinced (to shave my head),” said Durham. “Persuaded by a few friends.”