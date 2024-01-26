There's not been many worse trips to make for Purdue than the one to Piscataway, NJ where the Rutgers play host in the Jersey Mikes Arena and Delicatessen floor.



The last time Purdue was in Jersey, it lost to Rutgers as an undefeated #1 team in the nation on a half court buzzer beater by Ron Harper Jr. and when a #1 unbeaten Purdue team hosted Rutgers last year in its only regular season matchup, Rutgers go the best of Purdue again. Ledman makes sure to share that info and the fear that playing Rutgers has instilled in Purdue fans.



But as I get into, this isn't last year or the year before's Rutgers teams. This is a young team still learning how to put the ball in the basket. But as we discuss, it's also one of the best tests to see how Purdue's young guards have grown from this point in the season last year to now.





Of course, we also discuss, briefly, Purdue's dominating win over Michigan. What a weird squad Juwan Howard has, and its team didn't stand a chance from the tip against Purdue. How valuable is that rest for Purdue?



Find out about that and more, on this episode of The Old Gold Show.



