Primer: This weekend's Purdue official visitors

Purdue offensive line target Ethan Fields (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This weekend, June official visit season closes at Purdue with the Boilermaker program expected to host eight official visitors. With eight commitments in hand and more on the way, post-June, Purdue's barreling toward double-digits, with this weekend likely to pad the numbers. A look at the anticipated visitors.

The massive Louisiana offensive lineman visits Purdue with the Boilermakers standing as his highest-profile offer and the program's connections with the New Orleans scene certainly helping. The projected guard previously unofficially visited West Lafayette in the spring. He's planning a July commitment.

The Cincinnati offensive tackle has narrowed his list to Pittsburgh, Boston College and Minnesota and has visited all three of his other finalists now. Purdue gets the last crack.

Purdue's trying to take multiple running backs in this class and with Terrell Washington Jr. already pledged, Brown is another target.

Purdue has already brought in two tight ends for official visits this month, though Deakon Tonielli has since committed to Michigan, while George Burhenn remains undecided. Wade is another target, seemingly with a live offer. He's also visited Maryland and Rutgers.

Being recruited for safety, Cole is focused on Minnesota, Indiana and Purdue.

The Indianapolis wide receiver was just offered in June. The speedy two-way prospect — Purdue seems to want him for offense — holds a slew of low- and mid-major offers and one from West Virginia, along with interest from Duke and others.

The diminutive but speedy slot receiver prospect has fielded offers from the likes of Kentucky, Mississippi State and Indiana, as well as Purdue. He's visited Starkville.