NBA

Caleb Swanigan: Since re-joining the Trailblazers last month, Swanigan has played a much larger role than ever before in the league, averaging 15.7 minutes, 3.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. When Blazers star Damian Lillard was asked about Biggie's return, he said, "Biggie's a really good dude. I think it's a great opportunity for him especially since he's been here before and we actually need big bodies." This week, the Trailblazers faced the Pelicans Tuesday, the Grizzlies on Wednesday, then return back to Portland for a Friday night game versus the Pelicans and then the Pistons on Sunday.

E'Twaun Moore: Last week, in four games, Moore averaged 8.3 points and 1.3 rebounds. This week, the Pelicans match up with the Trailblazers for a home-and-away on Tuesday and Friday, the Thunder on Thursday, and the Warriors on Sunday.

G-League

Carsen Edwards: The Celtics' rookie guard is still on assignment with their G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. On Feb. 1, in a 119-117 victory versus the Greensboro Storm, Edwards scored 41 points at a 50% clip, shooting 14-28 from the field.

Carsen Edwards with a 40-piece tonight. 41 to be exact. #ProBoilers 🚂

pic.twitter.com/sBhlqmwuoN — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 2, 2020

Dakota Mathias: The Texas Legends' guard was named to the mid-season 2019-20 All-NBA G-League team. Over the last week, Mathias averaged 15 points in two games. He was also in attendance at the Purdue-Penn State game on Feb. 11.

Isaac Haas: In one game this week, the Salt Lake City Stars' center had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Vince Edwards: In three games this week, the Oklahoma City Blue forward averaged 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

XFL

Gelen Robinson (Dallas Renegades) and Kirk Barron (Seattle Dragons) are two Purdue football alumna that are on rosters for the newest American professional football league, the XFL. The first games were held over the weekend.

From Jan. 20

Boston Celtics point guard Carsen Edwards (4) sets up the defense during the second half against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden.

E'twaun Moore is currently in his ninth year in the NBA with the Pelicans. He began his career with the Celtics in 2011, had stops in Orlando and Chicago, and has been with New Orleans for the last four seasons. This year, the East Chicago native is averaging 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Carsen Edwards is currently averaging 3.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.7 assists for the Celtics in his rookie season. After playing 21 games for the Celtics, Edwards was demoted to their G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. For the Red Claws, he has played in ten games, averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2 steals. He most recently scored 28 points on 10-19 shooting versus the College Park Skyhawks.

Caleb Swanigan, who was drafted in 2017 by the Trailblazers, has spend the last season and a half with the Kings. Last week, Swanigan was involved in a trade that sent him back to Portland. This year, Swanigan is averaging 0.7 points, 1 rebound, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 blocks per game.

Dakota Mathias is averaging 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals for the Dallas Legends in the NBA G-league. Mathias has gone for 29, 26, and 25 in his last three outings. The Legends have relied on Mathias heavily this season, especially in close games.

Vince Edwards is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G-League. After being drafted by the Rockets in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft, Edwards has played for Houston in the NBA and with their G-League affiliate, as well as playing this season for the Blue.

Isaac Haas is averaging 6.7 points and 6 rebounds for the Salt Lake City Stars in the NBA G-League. Haas has been playing for the Stars since he was signed as an un-drafted free agents for the Jazz in 2018.

Chris Kramer is currently playing for Khimki Moscow Region in the Euroleague. This season, he is averaging 7.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Since graduating from Purdue in 2010, Kramer has played in the NBA D-League for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, in Germany for six years, Lithuania for two years, and this season in Moscow, Russia.