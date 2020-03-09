Purdue’s pass defense sprung some leaks in 2019, ranking No. 12 in the Big Ten (243.8 ypg). Foes completed 61.8 percent of their passes, the second-highest percentage in the conference. And the 7.7 yards-per-attempt allowed was the fourth-highest in the Big Ten.

No doubt, the Boilermaker pass defense would have been helped by a better pass rush. Purdue ranked 12th in the conference in sacks (1.92 pg), notching 23 in 12 games. Still, cornerbacks coach Greg Brown knows his unit can play better. And that’s the goal as a new scheme is installed by new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.

“We are a work in progress,” said Brown. “We have a new system we are getting immersed in, learning how to play together and how to execute that system. We are just making some strides and on the right path.”

What’s the system like?

“I could tell you, but I’d have to kill you,” joked Brown. “It's well thought out. Coach Diaco has been around the block. He knows the ins and outs of what offenses are trying to do. And he knows how to take them away.”

Purdue has experience on the corners. Junior Kenneth Major has made 15 starts. Fellow junior Dedrick Mackey has made 10, pacing all corners in tackles with 40 in 2019 while making a team-high three interceptions and seven PBUs. But it’s sophomore Cory Trice who is the star on the rise.

Trice moved from safety to corner in training camp last season. And he excelled, making six starts en route to earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by the media. The 6-3, 215-pound Trice tied Mackey for the team lead in interceptions, had four passes defended and made 35 tackles. He also had a pick-six vs. Maryland. Trice finished with 35 stops.

“Cory Trice is someone on the outside who has stood out, as well,” said Jeff Brohm. “It’s just about being consistent for him. He hasn’t played a lot of corner until we moved him there last year. So, it’s not like that was a position he had played his whole life. But I think he has looked good these first two weeks. He needs to try to be a Richard Sherman-dominant-type corner, that needs to be his goal. That’s lofty expectations. but I do think he’s done a good job to this point.”

