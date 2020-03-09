Promising group of cornerbacks looks to learn a new system this spring
Purdue’s pass defense sprung some leaks in 2019, ranking No. 12 in the Big Ten (243.8 ypg). Foes completed 61.8 percent of their passes, the second-highest percentage in the conference. And the 7.7 yards-per-attempt allowed was the fourth-highest in the Big Ten.
No doubt, the Boilermaker pass defense would have been helped by a better pass rush. Purdue ranked 12th in the conference in sacks (1.92 pg), notching 23 in 12 games. Still, cornerbacks coach Greg Brown knows his unit can play better. And that’s the goal as a new scheme is installed by new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.
“We are a work in progress,” said Brown. “We have a new system we are getting immersed in, learning how to play together and how to execute that system. We are just making some strides and on the right path.”
What’s the system like?
“I could tell you, but I’d have to kill you,” joked Brown. “It's well thought out. Coach Diaco has been around the block. He knows the ins and outs of what offenses are trying to do. And he knows how to take them away.”
Purdue has experience on the corners. Junior Kenneth Major has made 15 starts. Fellow junior Dedrick Mackey has made 10, pacing all corners in tackles with 40 in 2019 while making a team-high three interceptions and seven PBUs. But it’s sophomore Cory Trice who is the star on the rise.
Trice moved from safety to corner in training camp last season. And he excelled, making six starts en route to earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors by the media. The 6-3, 215-pound Trice tied Mackey for the team lead in interceptions, had four passes defended and made 35 tackles. He also had a pick-six vs. Maryland. Trice finished with 35 stops.
“Cory Trice is someone on the outside who has stood out, as well,” said Jeff Brohm. “It’s just about being consistent for him. He hasn’t played a lot of corner until we moved him there last year. So, it’s not like that was a position he had played his whole life. But I think he has looked good these first two weeks. He needs to try to be a Richard Sherman-dominant-type corner, that needs to be his goal. That’s lofty expectations. but I do think he’s done a good job to this point.”
Cut down on long pass plays
Purdue wants to get back on the winning path after posting a 4-8 record in 2019 and missing a bowl for the first time in Jeff Brohm’s three seasons in West Lafayette. It's hoped a staff shakeup, led by the hiring of defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, will help the Boilermakers improve. Diaco has operated out of a 3-4 base defense throughout his career, but Brohm says Diaco’s unit will have a variety of looks.
"We will be very multiple in what we do," said Brohm. "You have to come out and teach all the details of every single thing. You have to take segments of it and continue to work it in great detail and make sure we understand it. … We will be very multiple in what we do.”
One area Brohm demands improvement: Cut down on big plays allowed. The Boilermakers ranked No. 12 in the Big Ten in 2019 in long scrimmage plays allowed (10 yards or more) with 176. Purdue allowed 211 (12th in Big Ten) in 2018 and 184 (12th) in 2017.
The team was No. 10 in the Big Ten in long pass plays yielded in 2019 (108). Purdue allowed three passes of over 60 yards, the most in the league.
"We gave up way more big plays and explosive plays on defense than we ever have," said Brohm. "You aren’t gonna win football games doing that. You want to be aggressive and attack, (but) you can’t give up that many big plays. We are gonna work hard to make sure to get that number down. ... That will be key.”
Cornerbacks coach Greg Brown knows that.
“There's always gonna be nuances on each defense,” said Brown. “See ball, get ball, that part stays the same. But every team is gonna have certain nuances. You don’t wanna backpedal on your heels, you have to have your eyes in the proper place, those things stay the same.”
Promising youngsters
While Cory Trice, Dedrick Mackey and Kenneth Major are the veterans at cornerback, the program has some promising youngsters.
Anthony Romphf is an early enrollee who drips with intrigue. The 6-0. 180-pound Romphf was a stellar quarterback in high school but was signed as a cornerback by Purdue. Redshirt freshman Nyles Beverly is another youngster to watch. The 6-0, 195-pound native of Macedonia, Ohio, has good size.
“I like Anthony and Sanous,” said Mackey, also mentioning early enrollee safety Sanoussi Kane. “Sanous, he is a ball player. Nyles stands by me and asks a lot of questions. Sanous knows where to be and he’s a big hitter. I like him.”
The youngsters are trying to learn the new system. How is Mackey adjusting to the new defense?
“We are taking it day by day,” he said. “I am still learning. There is more to learn. But the more I learn, the more I come out and play faster. I’m feeling good right now.”
Purdue was hoping to add JC transfer cornerback Geovonte Howard from Kilgore (Texas) JC at mid-year. But Howard—who committed on December 18 and had offers from the like of Arkansas, Kansas State, Maryland and Ole Miss—encountered some academic hurdles and had to remain in junior college. It’s hoped he’ll arrive in May. The cornerback spot could use an injection of experience. It was thought the 5-11, 185-pound Howard could be a plug-and-play corner in 2020 for the Boilermakers. Stay tuned.
